Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning.

The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.

Advertisement

"A preliminary investigation indicates the decedents had not been struck by a train," MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo said in a statement to the Boston Globe. The deaths were confirmed by WBTS.

"Emergency personnel responded and found a man and woman, both deceased."

An investigation at the scene conducted by MBTA Transit Police and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office remains underway and the cause of death is not yet known. Officials have not yet named the two people.

"While the investigation advances, red line service is being replaced by shuttle buses between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass Stations, in both directions," Pesaturo said in the statement.

The Quincy Police Department said in a statement around 6:30 a.m. that traffic passing through the station would be stopped for about two hours.

The MBTA warned commuters to expect delays as the shuttle buses were dispatched to move passengers from the Braintree, Quincy Adams, Quincy Center and North Quincy stations to Dorchester.