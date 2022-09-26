Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2022 / 1:08 PM

Biden seeks more fee transparency for airline tickets

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, shown here in May, said Monday a new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/269c7eadc522560dbfbef2f9e563614e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, shown here in May, said Monday a new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. airline passengers could see a big change in the way fees are disclosed for their flights under a new White House proposal, the U.S. transportation secretary said Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said President Joe Biden plans to unveil new measures aimed at strengthening consumer protection by way of full disclosure of fee information -- information that would be available before customers buy their tickets.

Advertisement

"This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travelers make informed decisions and save money," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Under the new proposal, U.S. and foreign air carriers, ticket agents and third-party sellers would have to provide in clear terms how fees related to baggage, cancellation, changes in plans and other matters would be applied to the regular price of a flight.

RELATED Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better

The department has introduced a new platform that allows consumers to see what they're owed in the event of flight cancellation or delays. Prior to that, none of the 10 largest airlines in the United States guaranteed a meal or a hotel in the event that it was responsible for a delay or cancellation. Only one of those offered free rebooking.

Advertisement

Buttigieg had addressed some of those concerns in August.

Passengers had also complained that carriers have not been properly compensating them for those inconveniences.

RELATED DOT proposed stricter rules for airlines involving passenger refunds

Trade groups representing the U.S. air travel industry had no comment on Monday's proposals, but they did address some of the lingering bottlenecks that caused widespread travel delays by launching a hiring campaign earlier this year.

Air travel has increased steadily during the post-vaccine stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration showed about 2.4 million passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, compared to just 873,038 during the worst of the pandemic on the same date in 2020.

RELATED FAA gives $1 billion to make upgrades, repairs at 85 U.S. airports

Latest Headlines

Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden hosts World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed the Atlanta Braves to the White House Monday to commemorate the team's 2021 World Series championship.
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Texas girl, 12, shoots herself and her father in apparent murder pact
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old girl in Texas allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets, police said.
Tropical storm watch issued for Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical storm watch issued for Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
The National Hurricane Center on Monday issued a tropical storm watch for western Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.
Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky man involved in 1997 school shooting to spend life in prison
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday ruled that a man convicted in the 1997 school shooting that took the life of three students should remain in prison for the rest of his life.
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- World energy supplies are at a premium due to Western-backed sanctions on Russia, but exports from the United States are helping offset some of the pain.
Kamala Harris talks China aggression in Taiwan Strait with Japan's prime minister
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kamala Harris talks China aggression in Taiwan Strait with Japan's prime minister
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday to discuss China's recent aggression in the Taiwan Strait and to condemn North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch.
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families.
Calif. police arrest man accused of plotting 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Calif. police arrest man accused of plotting 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of planning to commit a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting.
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- More than 780,000 people were without power in Puerto Rico on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Fiona battered the island, reminiscent of the aftermath of Maria in 2017.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
Calif. police arrest man accused of plotting 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Calif. police arrest man accused of plotting 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Man shoots Russian military commander amid draft protests
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement