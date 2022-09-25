Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 25, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it bears down on Western Cuba

By UPI staff
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to turn northward later Sunday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. It was about 320 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 590 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ian was forecast later Sunday to begin rapidly strengthening with Western Cuba facing risk of significant wind and storm impacts.

This is day after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida in anticipation the storm could hit the state as a major hurricane this week.

Western Cuba is facing risk of significant wind and storm impacts increasing, the National Hurricane said. The area is forecast as a major Category 4 hurricane, packing wind gusts in excess of 120 mph.

Until Saturday morning, all of Florida was in the forecase cone. As the projection shifted west, the southern portion of the state moved outside. If Ian impacts the United States as a hurricane, it would be the first Atlantic hurricane to hit the mainland U.S this season, accoding to Accuweather.com and the first named system to directly impact the East Coast since Tropical Storm Colin in July.

Ian is the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The declaration, announced in a White House news release, authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate on disaster relief efforts.

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it passes near or over western Cuba into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED Biden to Puerto Ricans struck by Hurricane Fiona: 'We are with you'

The NHC classifies major hurricanes as having a Category 3 level or above, as "devastating damage will occur."

In its 8 a.m. EDT update Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian is moving west at around 12 mph with sustained winds near 50 mph but is expected to turn northward later Sunday followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. It was about 320 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 590 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday," the NHC said in its update. "Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday."

Tropical Storm Ian, formerly known as Tropical Depression Nine, strengthened as it moved over the Caribbean on Friday night into Saturday, prompting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for 24 counties.

"I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9," DeSantis said in a statement.

"This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm."

DeSantis on Saturday expanded the emergency order to include the whole state, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."

A hurricane warning is in effect for Grand Cayman, and a hurricane watch for Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, and Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabequeand Matanzas

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands with local maximum up to 8 inches; Western Cuba 4 to 8 inches with a local maximum of up to 12 inches; and Florida Keys to the southern and western Florida Peninsula and 2 to 4 inches, with up to 6 inches through Wednesday morning.

"Since the terrain in the western and central parts of Cuba are relatively flat, the large island may only have a small effect on the overall strength of the storm, which could allow the system to further ramp up once it enters the bathlike waters in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and/or the Florida Straits," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Storm surge could raise water levels up to 9 to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba in areas of onshore winds in the watch area Monday night and early Tuesday, the NHC said.

NASA announced that it was canceling its planned Sept. 27 launch of the Artemis I rocket due to the storm.

"During a meeting Saturday morning, teams decided to stand down on preparing for the Tuesday launch date to allow them to configure systems for rolling back the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building," the agency said in a blog post.

Engineers put off making a final decision about the rollback to Sunday. A gradual turn to the west-southwest is forecast by Monday.

Three other storms are in the Atlantic:

Tropical Storm Gaston was about 310 miles west of Faial Island in the Central Azores with maxiumum sutained winds of 50 mph, traveling west at 10 mph in a noon GMT advisory. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. A gradual turn to the west-southwest is forecast by Monday.

Post Tropical Storm Hermine has become a remnant low with heavy rains expected to continue across the Canary Islands on Monday. Hermine was about 580 miles north-northeast of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, traveling north at 7 mph, in an 8 a.m. CVT advisory, the last one by the NHC.

Post Tropical Storm Fiona was about 80 miles northwest of Port Aux New Foundland with maximum sustained winds of 70 mpoh and was traveling north at 8 mph, in the NHC's final advisory at 5 p.m. AST Saturday. The Canadian Hurricane Centre has discontinued all of the tropical storm and hurricane warnings for Atlantic Canada. Fiona brought hurricane-strength winds and torrential rains to Nova Scotia and the country's other maritime provinces.

