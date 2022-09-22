Biden receives briefing on Hurricane Fiona

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden received a briefing on Hurricane Fiona, just as the Category 4 hurricane barrels towards Bermuda.
The briefing took place shortly after 2:15 p.m. from New York City, where Biden delivered remarks at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday
The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. EDT update that the storm was located 345 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and about 1,745 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving north-northeast at 25 mph.
Fiona is forecasted to deliver punishing weather conditions to Bermuda on Thursday and could affect the U.S.