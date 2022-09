The Justice Department on Tuesday charged 47 people with what it called the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme to date. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya. Advertisement

"This was a brazen scheme of staggering proportions," U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said in a statement.

"The defendants worked extremely fast, stealing money at a breakneck pace," he added at a news conference announcing the charges, according to NBC News. "More than 125 million fake meals are at issue in this case."

Some of the defendants are also charged with bribery because the charities allegedly took kickbacks from the food sites, in exchange for steering them federal grants.

The fraud was allegedly overseen by Aimee Brock, who ran a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, which was supposed to sponsor and oversee the restaurants and community centers where the meals were provided.

According to the indictment, Feeding Our Future opened more than 250 meal distribution sites throughout Minnesota and fraudulently obtained and disbursed more than $240 million.

Advertisement

So far, the Justice Department has seized property, vehicles and bank accounts worth $50 million, officials said.