Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Rioters fight with police at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. The three men who were convicted on Tuesday took part in the attack and face prison time. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/95f5ec9e547eb5331bd881efcdd4dd02/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rioters fight with police at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. The three men who were convicted on Tuesday took part in the attack and face prison time. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.

The men were convicted on Tuesday at the conclusion of a bench trial. The convictions were the latest in a string of victories for federal prosecutors, who have so far won every case against dozens of people charged in the Capitol attack.

Advertisement

The judge said the men -- Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie -- joined in the melee on Jan. 6, which was started by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump who wanted to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden as president-elect.

The charges against the men include assault, civil disorder and resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

McCaughey was convicted on nine charges, including seven felonies. Mehaffie was convicted on two counts of assault and resisting or impeding police officers. Stevens was convicted of five felonies, including civil disorder, felony assault and resisting or impeding police officers.

Police are seen inside a hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, as they try to secure the area against radical supporters of Donald Trump. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Advertisement

Mehaffle and Stevens were each found not guilty on the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, a more serious crime that would have resulted in more prison time.

"McCaughey, Stevens and Mehaffie all traveled to Washington, D.C., from their respective homes. Each illegally made his way on to the restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol," the Justice Department said in a statement.

RELATED Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

"McCaughey and Stevens taunted officers at the West Front and Mehaffie yelled at nearby rioters who were hesitating to illegally cross the outer perimeter."

McCaughey was captured on video at the Capitol attack crushing a Washington police officer in a door frame. He faces as many as 20 years in prison.

Mehaffie was also captured on video, saying at one point, "If we can't fight over this wall, we can't win this battle." That clip was played at trial. Following the attack, social media sleuths and facial recognition technology eventually led to Mehaffie's arrest.

RELATED Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick

Stevens will be sentenced first on Jan. 13, McCaughey on Jan. 26 and Mehaffie Jan. 27.

The defendants chose a bench trial that was ultimately assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee.

McFadden had previously acquitted two people on misdemeanor charges related to the Capitol attack. This week, he became the first judge to grant an acquittal on felony charges in the case.

Advertisement

The charges against McCaughey, Stevens and Mehaffie grew out of a clash between rioters and U.S. Capitol Police near the lower West Terrace Tunnel, where scaffolding had been set up for Biden's inauguration. Some officers received serious injuries during the fighting.

The Justice Department says that nearly 900 people have been arrested so far for the attack at the Capitol. About 265 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Read More

Jan. 6 rioter who was turned in by ex-girlfriend sentenced to 9 months in prison Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty

Latest Headlines

Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The producer price index dropped for the second month in a row, falling a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before, according to the latest report issued by the Labor Department.
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Old Kernville, which once served as the backdrop for many classic Western movies before being submerged beneath a reservoir, has now resurfaced.
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and promote his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A staffer in former President Donald Trump's administration, beat an ex-Trump adviser to win the Republican nomination for a House seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the nation's final round of primary elections.
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of two suspicious packages delivered to Boston's Northeastern University exploded Tuesday evening, injuring one person, authorities and officials said.
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle teachers voted Tuesday to end their strike after their union had reached a tentative agreement with Washington state's largest school district a night earlier.
Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, has died. Starr died of complications from surgery in Houston at the age of 76.
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats hosted a White House celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunged nearly 1,300 points on news of rising consumer prices.
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 1,300 Tuesday in the market's worst day since June 2020, after a key inflation report showed prices rose more than expected, according to economists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement