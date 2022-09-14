Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 5:46 PM

Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020

By Sheri Walsh
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 30.12 Wednesday following the worst sell-off in two years. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8a7693afea668e3401bb1c3472ca204c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 30.12 Wednesday following the worst sell-off in two years. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks stabilized Wednesday right before the close in an up-and-down trading session following the biggest single-day sell-off in more than two years.

After dropping more than 200 points during the final hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day up 30.12 to close at 31,135.09. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 added 0.3%.

Advertisement

Energy stocks were mostly up with Chevron gaining 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson also fared well ending the session up 2.1% after the company announced it would buy back up to $5 billion in stock.

Wednesday's modest gains came one day after the Dow lost nearly 4%, plummeting 1,276 points. The massive sell-off was triggered by August's consumer price index report that showed inflation rose 0.1% over the previous month. Tuesday was the worst day for all three major averages since June of 2020.

RELATED Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month

"This CPI report put cold water on a building market narrative that a potential easing in inflation data could provide the Federal Reserve cover to ease up on its aggressive tightening campaign," wrote Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, in a note to clients early Wednesday. "This report will keep the Fed squarely focused on enemy number one -- inflation."

Advertisement

Wednesday's rebound also came hours after the Labor Department released another inflation indicator showing wholesale prices fell 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before. The producer price index, which indicates the prices producers receive for goods and services, matched what Dow Jones economists expected for the month.

"Prices for diesel fuel, jet fuel, chicken eggs, primary basic organic chemicals, and home heating oil also declined," the Labor Department said. "In contrast, the index for construction machinery and equipment increased 2.6%. Prices for beverages and beverage materials and for electric power also rose."

RELATED Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020

Despite the more positive PPI report, economists warn the disappointing CPI report that sparked Tuesday's massive sell-off shows uncertainty over inflation will continue to dominate Wall Street.

"Tuesday's selloff is a reminder that a sustained rally is likely to require clear evidence that inflation is on a downward trend," Mark Haefele, CIO of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to clients. "With macroeconomic and policy uncertainty elevated, we expect markets to remain volatile in the months ahead."

RELATED Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row

Latest Headlines

Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and detail his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Smoke from Western wildfires could create hazy skies around Midwest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Smoke from Western wildfires could create hazy skies around Midwest
Winds high in the atmosphere could carry smoke from dozens of large wildfires burning in the West hundreds or thousands of miles east this week into the northern Plains, Midwest and potentially the Northeast.
Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice indicted three Iranian nationals on Wednesday for allegedly scheming to hack into the computer networks of hundreds of people in the United States and elsewhere.
Lawyers abruptly rest case in Parkland shooter trial's penalty phase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawyers abruptly rest case in Parkland shooter trial's penalty phase
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing Nikolas Cruz, who killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, rested their case in the penalty phase of the trial Wednesday, surprising the judge.
Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a Senate committee Wednesday that her agency is working with the community at a heightened level to expand the availability of monkeypox vaccines.
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa teenager who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her alleged rapist, received a probation sentence instead of prison time, and could escape having a felony record.
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit Wednesday that included various government leaders and offered new details about how President Joe Biden's administration plans to spend $2 billion on biotechnologies and biomanufacturing.
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The producer price index dropped for the second month in a row, falling a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before, according to the latest report issued by the Labor Department.
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Old Kernville, which once served as the backdrop for many classic Western movies before being submerged beneath a reservoir, has now resurfaced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement