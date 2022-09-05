Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 3:38 AM

Northern California wildfire kills 2 women

By Darryl Coote
Two women have been killed in a wildfire that erupted Friday and tore through Weed, Calif., over the weekend. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/35cb16b7459283f933660019146b1e89/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Two women have been killed in a wildfire that erupted Friday and tore through Weed, Calif., over the weekend. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said two people were killed in a wildfire that erupted over the weekend amid a dangerous heatwave hitting the western states.

The sheriff's office for Siskiyou County, which borders Washington State, confirmed the two fire-related fatalities in a statement late Sunday, identifying the two victims as women aged 66 and 73.

Advertisement

The women were located separately within the small city of Weed, which is about 225 miles north of Sacramento, it said.

"The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office would like to extend its condolences to the friends and family of the deceased," it said. "Please join us in keeping the community in your prayers during this time.

RELATED Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

No further information about the victims was released.

The women died in Mill Fire, which erupted Friday in Siskiyou County and has spread to 4,254 acres with 40% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection said in a Sunday night update.

In addition to the two deaths, three civilians have been injured as well as 50 structures destroyed and another three damaged.

The fire is currently threatening another 411 structures, it said.

A fire fighter stands watch over a destroyed neighborhood, after the Mill Fire burned through parts of Weed, Calif., on Saturday. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI
Advertisement

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued several evacuation orders over the weekend, some of which have since been lifted, allowing some people to return to their homes. In the late Sunday update, Cal Fire said 559 people have been evacuated.

Cal Fire said firefighters "held and improved containment" of the fire over Sunday and that "the fire is not anticipated to spread."

RELATED California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires

The fire erupted as a California braced for extreme weather over the holiday weekend.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday had proclaimed a State of Emergency to support efforts to extinguish the rapidly spreading Mill Fire.

Siskiyou County firefighters were also responding to Mountain Fire, which erupted Friday, and has grown to nearly 8,9000 acres, with 10% contained, though there have been zero civilian casualties reported.

Some 330 people were under evacuation orders due to the blaze as it burns in a steep, broken terrain covered by various types of vegetation.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Read More

Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person was killed and nine others were missing after a plane crashed into Washington State's Puget Sound.
Hurricane Danielle continues to strengthen while moving north
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Danielle continues to strengthen while moving north
Hurricane Danielle was gaining strength in the Atlantic on Sunday evening while shifting its movement north.
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston.
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell on Sunday said it was too early to tell when Jackson, Miss., would once again have clean water following a failure at the state's main treatment facility.
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A late-night mass shooting near two university campuses in Norfolk, Va., left at least two people dead and five others injured, police said Sunday.
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Mill and Mountain fires in Northern California have burned more than 10,000 acres combined near the city of Weed, fire officials said Sunday.
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- John Sullivan, the United States ambassador to Russia, announced Sunday that he has left the post and will retire from public service.
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer for the struggling home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, died from an apparent suicide Friday in New York City. He was 52.
1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Maryland Saturday night, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Boy, 9, killed in rocket strike in Ukraine as report reveals outdated tech in Russian missiles
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement