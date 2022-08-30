Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts

1/4

President Joe Biden returns to the White House in Washington on Monday after spending the weekend in Delaware. He will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Tuesday and then deliver a prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Thursday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his crime prevention agenda, just two days before he will give a nationally televised address in Philadelphia. Biden was scheduled to travel to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, where he will visit Wilkes University and speak about his Safer America Plan to reduce gun violence. Advertisement

The president was scheduled to give public remarks at 3:15 p.m. EDT.

A short time later, Biden will return to Washington -- and turn around and head to Philadelphia on Thursday for the prime-time address, which the White House says will center on a campaign promise to "battle for the soul of the nation."

The pledge has become one of Biden's most familiar refrains since he took office 19 months ago, and one that he's persistently stressed as being critical to the future of the United States.

In a speech from outside Philadelphia's famous Independence Hall, Biden is expected to contrast his agenda against that of Republicans and show how American "rights and freedoms are still under attack."

"He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy," one White House official said, according to CNBC.

The speech will be Biden's third event in Pennsylvania over the past week, and administration officials say he's planning more stops across the country in the coming weeks to persuade voters ahead of the November midterms.

The president ramped up his tough talk in Maryland last week when he blasted Republicans for their continued support of Donald Trump and called out false claims about the long-settled 2020 election.

"What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy," Biden said then. "It's not just Trump ... it's the entire philosophy that underpins the -- I'm going to say something: It's like semi-fascism."

Biden's approval ratings, which had dipped below 40% earlier this year, have ticked up about 5% as Americans are paying less for gas than a month ago and Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which may be Biden's signature victory so far.

Then next month, Biden will host the United We Stand cultural summit at the White House, at which he's expected to lay out his vision "for a more united America" in the aftermath of multiple hate-motivated crimes -- such as mass shootings at a Texas elementary school, a Fourth of July parade near Chicago and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

Pennsylvania, Biden's home state, was key to his victory in the 2020 election. Voters in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia cast ballots in large numbers for Biden, which helped put him over the top and win the presidency.