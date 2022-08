A line forms at a monkeypox vaccination clinic at Balboa Park in Encino, Calif., on August 6. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The White House announced Tuesday new steps to combat the monkeypox outbreak and protect the people who are most at risk of contracting the virus. The Biden administration is aiming to supply additional vaccines to areas that will be holding events with a large number LGBTQI+ individuals, according to a statement. The White House specifically listed Southern Decadence in New Orleans, Atlanta Black Pride and Pridefest in Oakland, Calif. Advertisement

"As part of a pilot program announced earlier this month, the Biden-Harris Administration is making additional vaccines available to these jurisdictions and providing additional support on the ground, including increased access to testing and other prevention resources," the White House said.

The Biden administration plans to supply Louisiana with up to 6,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine. It will also send 5,500 and 2,400 doses of the vaccine to Georgia and Oakland respectively.

Additionally, 10,000 vials will be set aside for populations who face barriers to getting the vaccine, such as scheduling or stigma.

Tuesday's announcement comes one day after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would provide $11 million to produce a vaccine that protects against smallpox and monkeypox.

The funds will go to Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing in Grand Rapids, Mich.