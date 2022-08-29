Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 1:14 AM

Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in Mississippi have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some in the capital of Jackson ahead of expected flooding on Monday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said residents of Ridgeland's Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community have been ordered to leave their homes amid expectations that the Pearl River will crest at 35.5 feet on Monday, a half a foot below original forecasts, following days of rain.

Advertisement

Officials have for days have been warning that the excessive rainfall along with the release of water from the Barnett Reservoir, is expected to flood parts of Jackson, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday issued a state of emergency in advance.

"The time is now to start making preparations to protect you and your family," he said in a statement while encouraging residents to remain claim.

RELATED N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida

"Be aware, but don't panic," he said. "I encourage individuals in the flood zones to be cautious, take appropriate precautions and evacuate if necessary."

The National Weather Service for Jackson has issued a flood warning, stating water cresting at 30 feet impacts high agricultural and pasture lands in Simpson County. At 33 feet, roads near the river flood.

Advertisement

As part of anticipatory efforts, the city has deployed some 126,000 sandbags, while encouraging residents to pick them up from several distribution sites.

RELATED New Orleans continues recovery one year after Hurricane Ida

Residents are also being instructed to take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables and put the documents in a safe place in case of needing to file insurance claims.

Officials have also been particularly warning residents of homes that flooded in February 2020 with Reeves stating "there is a high probably it will happen again."

"Search and rescue teams are on standby and prepared to respond at the request of local mangers," the Republican governor said.

RELATED Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1000

The National Weather Service for Jackson said that while the river in the capital is forecast to crest on Monday, farther downstream it is to crest at 34 feet near Rockport late Monday and into Tuesday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the river is projected by the service to crest at 28 feet in Moticello.

Projections state that the river level will fall below flood state late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet by early Friday, the service said.

Latest Headlines

Beto O'Rourke pauses Texas gubernatorial campaign, citing illness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Beto O'Rourke pauses Texas gubernatorial campaign, citing illness
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the temporary pause of his campaign on Sunday due to illness.
Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Detroit said police Sunday night arrested a man accused of shooting four people, three fatally, in what are believed to be random acts of violence.
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body camera footage of a man who died after he was detained by police for allegedly stealing beer from a brewery in his underwear.
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man dressed in black set fire to a multi-family building before shooting those who fled early Sunday morning, Houston police said.
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for a record $12.6 million through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions early Sunday morning.
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A private space company will launch the ashes of late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols as well as other figures from the series into space later this year.
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
Ashley Thomas and her husband, Troy, are hoping to move into their new house in October, a little over a year after the Mullica Hill tornado destroyed their home.
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Abbott is restarting production of Similac, the company's most popular baby formula, at its plant in Michigan which was shut down in February over concerns of bacterial contamination.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant
Russia strikes engine factory as shelling continues near Ukraine nuclear plant
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement