Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in Mississippi have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some in the capital of Jackson ahead of expected flooding on Monday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said residents of Ridgeland's Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community have been ordered to leave their homes amid expectations that the Pearl River will crest at 35.5 feet on Monday, a half a foot below original forecasts, following days of rain.

Officials have for days have been warning that the excessive rainfall along with the release of water from the Barnett Reservoir, is expected to flood parts of Jackson, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Saturday issued a state of emergency in advance.

"The time is now to start making preparations to protect you and your family," he said in a statement while encouraging residents to remain claim.

"Be aware, but don't panic," he said. "I encourage individuals in the flood zones to be cautious, take appropriate precautions and evacuate if necessary."

The National Weather Service for Jackson has issued a flood warning, stating water cresting at 30 feet impacts high agricultural and pasture lands in Simpson County. At 33 feet, roads near the river flood.

As part of anticipatory efforts, the city has deployed some 126,000 sandbags, while encouraging residents to pick them up from several distribution sites.

Residents are also being instructed to take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables and put the documents in a safe place in case of needing to file insurance claims.

Officials have also been particularly warning residents of homes that flooded in February 2020 with Reeves stating "there is a high probably it will happen again."

"Search and rescue teams are on standby and prepared to respond at the request of local mangers," the Republican governor said.

The National Weather Service for Jackson said that while the river in the capital is forecast to crest on Monday, farther downstream it is to crest at 34 feet near Rockport late Monday and into Tuesday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the river is projected by the service to crest at 28 feet in Moticello.

Projections state that the river level will fall below flood state late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet by early Friday, the service said.