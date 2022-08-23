Jury finds 2 Michigan men guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Grand Rapids, Mich. convicted two men on Tuesday of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
It was the second time around for federal prosecutors after jurors deadlocked in an April trial of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. The jury deliberated for eight hours before finding the men guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to possess weapons of mass destruction. The jury found Croft guilty of another weapons charge.