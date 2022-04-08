Breaking News
Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2022 / 4:11 PM

Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Two acquitted in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, mistrial for two others
Daniel Harris, seen in a booking photo in October 2020 provided by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, on Friday was acquitted of four charges linked to an accusation that he conspired to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Photo via Kent County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Two defendants charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were acquitted Friday and a mistrial was declared for the other two defendants.

Daniel Harris, 24, was acquitted on all four counts, while Brendan Caserta, 33, was acquitted on the single count he faced, for kidnapping conspiracy.

Advertisement

A mistrial was declared for the other two defendants, Adam Fox and Barry Croft. The U.S. Attorney's office in Grand Rapids said it will retry the case against them.

Prosecutors said they were "obviously" disappointed at the outcome.

RELATED Jury begins deciding verdict in trial of 4 accused in Mich. kidnapping plot

Defense lawyers had argued the accused were entrapped by the FBI and were high on marijuana, with attorney Joshua Blanchard telling jurors that "the FBI knew this was stoned crazy talk."

Two men -- Ty Garbin and Kaleb James Franks -- pleaded guilty and agreed to turn state's evidence against the others.

Eight others are awaiting trial on domestic terrorism charges in the case.

RELATED FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial

"Today, Michiganders and Americans -- especially our children -- are living through the normalization of political violence," JoAnne Huls, chief of staff for Gov. Whitmer, said in a statement.

"The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened," Huls said.

Advertisement

The FBI had said the men were members of an anti-government militia in Michigan and alleged that they had conspired to kidnap Whitmer.

RELATED FBI agent: Militia sought explosives in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The defendants faced conspiracy charges to commit the kidnapping, which was allegedly in response to Gov. Whitmer's anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout

Latest Headlines

White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- The White House said President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, part of his routine protocol, amid new concern after several Democratic lawmakers tested positive this week.
Man accused of posing as federal agent claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man accused of posing as federal agent claimed ties to Pakistani intelligence
April 8 (UPI) -- One of two men arrested for impersonating federal officers in Washington, D.C., allegedly had ties to Pakistan's intelligence services and travel visas for Iran and Pakistan.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'
April 8 (UPI) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday "it is the greatest honor" of her life to be confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers
April 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers has been reinstated by a federal appeals court.
Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jeep to show off more powerful Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept at 'safari' in Moab
April 8 (UPI) -- Jeep on Friday unveiled an electric vehicle concept for its off-road staple Wrangler that the automaker says can go from zero to 60 mph in a couple seconds.
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
April 8 (UPI) -- Officials at one of Hollywood's most popular theme parks say that a brief power outage stalled a ride while nearly a dozen people were on it and trapped them there for a couple hours until crews could fix the problem.
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
The southern U.S. has been bombarded with round after round of severe thunderstorms since mid-March, and one particular tornado spun up this week that was so photogenic that even veteran storm chasers were in awe.
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Celebs, other prominent figures to participate in 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Friday
April 8 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities and prominent figures are participating in an event Friday to lend their star power to a social media campaign that seeks to raise money for Ukrainian refugees on Friday.
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
April 8 (UPI) -- A leader of a Japanese transitional crime syndicate has been charged with trafficking drugs into the United States and buying weapons including surface-to-air missiles for ethnic militant groups in Myanmar.
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One man sentenced, another convicted under Justice Dept.'s China Initiative
April 8 (UPI) -- A former Monsanto employee has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for spying for China while a University of Kansas researcher was convicted of concealing his conflict of interest ties in the Asian nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
FBI disrupts Russian state-controlled network of hacked computers
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. authorities arrest Yakuza boss over drugs, weapons trafficking charges
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
U.S. blacklists Russian state-owned shipbuilder, diamond mining company over Ukraine war
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
Tornado tears across field in Georgia before changing color as it spins
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
11 people rescued after 'Transformers' ride stalls at Universal Studios park
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement