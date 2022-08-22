Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board

A neon McDonald's sign is shown at one of its restaurants in Washington, D.C. The burger giant announced on Monday the retirement of one board member and the addition of three others. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's board member Sheila Penrose, who survived a proxy challenge for her seat launched by billionaire Carl Icahn earlier this year, announced on Monday that she will leave her seat voluntarily effective Sept. 30. Penrose led the fast-food giant's progress on climate issues and meeting diversity and equity goals. She was able to turn back the seat challenge against Icahn, who picked the fight with McDonald's over animal welfare.

"For over 15 years, Sheila has been a deeply committed and highly valued member of our board," said McDonald's board chair Enrique Hernandez, Jr. in a statement. "We have all benefited from her thoughtful counsel, strong expertise and unwavering dedication to McDonald's.

"Through her leadership of the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee, Sheila has overseen McDonald's critical progress against our ambitious climate, responsible sourcing and diversity, equity and inclusion goals, positioning us as a leader in the industry."

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's president and CEO, said Penrose was instrumental in advocating for the global restauranter to play a larger role in the communities it serves around the world.

"Sheila has been a tremendous resource for me on our board of directors," he said in a statement.

McDonald's also named three additions to the board: Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International; Jennifer Taubert, executive vice president and worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson; and Amy Weaver, president and chief financial officer at Salesforce.

"I'm excited to welcome Tony, Jennifer and Amy to McDonald's," Kempczinski said. They are inspiring leaders with a demonstrated track-record leading large, complex organizations. Their experience stewarding some of the world's most respected global brands will benefit McDonald's greatly and position the Company for continued growth."

Capuano, Taubert and Weaver are expected to officially take their seats on Oct. 1.