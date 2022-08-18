Judge to hear arguments from news outlets seeking release of Mar-a-Lago search document

1/4

The Justice Department building is seen in Washington on August 10. The department is trying to keep an affidavit related to the search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home private to protect witnesses and other aspects of the case. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments on Thursday from a group of news outlets that want him to release an affidavit that justified the FBI's search last week of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department has opposed releasing the affidavit, saying it would compromise the investigation into Trump's handling of potentially classified documents that he took with him when he left the White House over a year ago. Advertisement

In a 13-page legal filing this week, Justice Department lawyers called the affidavit a matter of national security and warned Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida against releasing it.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," the filing said according to ABC News.

The department also argued that making the affidavit public would expose government witnesses who are involved in the investigation.

The news outlets -- which include CNN, The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal -- are suing for the affidavit because the widespread public interest. Another reason, they say, is the public's right to know following remarks from Trump recently that have been at odds with what the Justice Department has said.

Reinhart was expected to rule on the issue after the arguments Tuesday afternoon.

The Justice Department has already proposed redactions to the document in case Reinhart allows a "partial unsealing" of the affidavit.

Either side can appeal the ruling.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland released a redacted version of the search warrant but stopped short of releasing the affidavit because he said it would reveal probable cause that led prosecutors to believe a crime had been committed, and that evidence might be found at Mar-a-Lago.

The warrant revealed an investigation that's focused on potential crimes involving obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.

The Aug. 8 search of Trump's home caused a national uproar among Republicans who say the search and the case is all politically motivated. Some supporters have called for violence against federal agents because of the Mar-a-Lago search. FBI Director Christopher Wray has publicly condemned the threats against agents from far-right corners of the Internet.

Trump has also called for the immediate release of the affidavit and ranted against the FBI and Justice Department on his social platform Truth Social, including an accusation that agents took three of his passports.

The FBI issued a statement Monday saying that it was working with Trump's attorneys to return the passports and evidence that does "not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes."

At Mar-a-Lago, agents seized 11 boxes of documents, including at least one set of papers that had been categorized as top secret, classified or sensitive. The investigation is also seeking to determine whether highly secret information about the U.S. nuclear arsenal were part of the documents taken to Florida.