U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Justice Department files motion to unseal search warrant in Trump raid

By Doug Cunningham
Justice Department files motion to unseal search warrant in Trump raid
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he personally approved the search warrant executed this week on former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence. Pool Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said the Justice Department has filed a legal motion in the southern district of Florida to unseal the search warrant and FBI property receipt in the search of former president Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence.

Garland said he personally approved the search warrant, which was executed on Monday.

The Attorney General also said he will not stay silent when FBI professionalism and the Justice Department are under attack.

"I will not stand by silently while their integrity is unfairly attacked," Garland said.

Garland said he has made it clear that the Justice Department will speak through court filings and its work. He said faithful adherence to the law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and that the law is applied without fear or favor.

Copies of both the warrant and FBI property receipt were provided to Trump's counsel, Garland said, and the search warrant was authorized by a court upon probable cause.

Agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday night. As expected, the search under authority of a judge's warrant drew backlash from Trump, who criticized the operation as politically motivated.

The FBI carried out the search as part of a court-authorized search related to an investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

All presidential records are required to go to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

For nearly a year, Trump delayed giving the documents to the Archives. The agency eventually referred the case to the Justice Department, which continues to investigate Republican efforts in Georgia to swing the 2020 election in Trump's favor.

In obtaining the search warrant, the FBI persuaded a judge that there was probable cause that a crime had been committed and that evidence might be found at Mar-a-Lago.

As Trump supporters took to social media to accuse the Biden administration and FBI of weaponizing the Justice Department, some far-right Trump supporters threatened violence against the FBI and federal government.

On Thursday, in Cincinnati, an armed man tried to get into the FBI office there, then fled and was surrounded in a corn field by the FBI and police after exchanging fire with law enforcement.

Authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, also continued Thursday afternoon to confront a suspect who tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati Field Office while armed earlier in the day and later exchanged gunfire with officers, authorities said.

FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home

