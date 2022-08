Clinton County, Ohio, officials said an armed suspect who tried to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office has been contained there but is not in custody Thursday afternoon. File Photo: by ChiccoDodiFC/Shutterstock

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, continued Thursday afternoon to confront a suspect who tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati Field Office while armed earlier in the day and later exchanged gunfire with officers, authorities said. Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said on its Facebook page that while the suspect is "contained" near State Route 73 he is not in custody. The agency urged residents to keep their doors locked and remain inside. Advertisement

The FBI said a man attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at its field office in the morning. When an alarm was sounded the man fled northbound onto Interstate 71. The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement joined in the incident, the FBI said.

Clinton County officials said the man was wearing body armor and a gray shirt. The county said law enforcement traded gunshots with the suspect.

FBI chief Christopher Wray had complained earlier about threats against the agency since a search warrant was executed at the Florida home of former president Donald Trump.