Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 3:52 PM

Inflation Reduction Act includes billions in clean energy funds for states

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Inflation Reduction Act includes billions in clean energy funds for states
President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act, which has provisions aimed at slowing climate change. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Billions in clean energy investments will flow to states from the Inflation Reduction Act -- from large-scale power generation to tax credits and rebates for buying electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances.

The White House said in signing the legislation, President Joe Biden aims to lower energy costs and create jobs.

Advertisement

In New York, for example, the new law will provide $34 billion for large-scale clean power generation and storage by 2030. New York residents may also qualify for rebates on new electric appliances and heat pumps.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the initiative will have major a impact on clean energy, beyond its provisions to lower healthcare costs.

RELATED Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit

"A historic investment in green technology and climate resiliency will make a positive impact across our economy by creating jobs, lowering household utility costs and kick-starting the clean energy revolution," she said.

Advertisement

In Florida, the clean-energy investment will be $62.7 billion through 2030. Funding will also boost rural resilience to extreme weather by adding floodproofing and other protective measures to affordable housing.

According to the United States Climate Alliance, the Inflation Reduction Act provides $27 billion to states and other entities for zero-emission technologies; $8.6 billion for states to help homeowners retrofit houses for energy efficiency; $5 billion to reduce pollution; $2.2 billion for forestry conservation programs; and $1 billion for adopting new building energy codes.

RELATED Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

The alliance consists of governors from 24 states that have pledged to collectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26%-28% below 2005 levels by 2025 and at least 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.

California will see a $21.2 billion investment in clean power generation and storage. Its 69,000 farms will benefit from climate-smart agriculture practices, according to the White House.

For the first time, electric cooperatives in California will be eligible for direct-pay clean energy tax credits. And money from the act will help rural electric co-ops boost resiliency, reliability and affordability, in part through clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades.

RELATED Global warming could affect children's fitness

The National Audubon Society said that by directing $370 billion toward speeding the clean energy transition, the Inflation Reduction Act will cut annual U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by about 1 million metric tons by 2030 and result in more rapid deployment of renewable energy.

Advertisement

In Michigan, small business owners with commercial buildings will get tax credits up to $5 per square foot to support energy-efficiency improvements and up to 30% of the cost of installing solar power and buying clean energy trucks and vans for commercial use.

All states will benefit from the tax credits on electric vehicles and a combination of rebates and tax credits that encourage energy efficiency and clean energy investments.

Ohio will get $12.8 billion for the large-scale clean energy power generation and storage. Ohio domestic manufacturing will also get a boost from funds aimed at increasing U.S. manufacturing of clean energy and transportation technologies. That includes investments for a new Advanced Industrial Facilities Deployment Program the White House said will position America to lead a growing global market for clean steel, aluminum, cement and more.

Arizona will see IRA investments focused on strengthening forests and preventing wildfires, as well as tree-planting projects that will help protect communities from extreme heat.

Latest Headlines

U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced 9,560 people died in vehicle crashes in the first quarter of this year, a 7% increase compared to 2021 and the most first-quarter deaths since 2002.
Bills restricting classroom topics have nearly tripled in 2022
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Bills restricting classroom topics have nearly tripled in 2022
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- State legislatures are increasingly proposing bills to restrict how topics including race, gender identity and sexual orientation are taught in school, according to a report published Wednesday by PEN America.
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced plans Wednesday to overhaul the agency after reviews found it fell short in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and responded too slowly to monkeypox.
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement will award $55 million in bonuses, and 20% in-store discounts for certain items, to its front-line workers to ease the impact of inflation.
Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested corrections officer Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, on murder and child cruelty charges in connection with a so-called "fight game" at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention C
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A day after losing her bid to keep her seat in Congress, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Wednesday she won't stop fighting former President Donald Trump and is mulling a run for the White House.
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's $6 million plan to plug gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers is off to an embarrassing start after one of the 8,800-pound containers toppled over.
Report: Mortgage applications fall to their lowest point since 2000
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: Mortgage applications fall to their lowest point since 2000
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications dipped to their lowest point in more than 20 years as the volume of petitions dropped another seasonally adjusted 2.3% over the previous week, according to the the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement