Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 4:05 PM / Updated at 4:09 PM

FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
The Department of Justice on Friday told a magistrate judge that former President Donald Trump had no objection to unsealing the search and seizure warrant and evidence receipt from the search of his residence on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday ordered the search and seizure warrant executed at Trump's residence and a redacted version of the inventory of seized items to be unsealed and released to the public.

Advertisement

Several news organizations, as well as the advocacy group Judicial Watch, had filed motions requesting the warrant and inventory be unsealed over the course of the last week.

The federal agents who executed the Trump search warrant were investigating potential crimes related to the Espionage Act, the New York Times reported.

RELATED Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search

Earlier Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that, based on documents it has reviewed, the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents that included documents marked top secret in the Monday search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

Advertisement

The agents took four sets of top secret documents from Trump's residence, the Journal reported.

Media reports Friday also said the documents included files related to Trump's pardon of Roger Stone and documents about French President Emmanuel Macron.

RELATED FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home

In a statement Friday, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich called the search "outrageous" and a "botched raid where they seized the President's picture books, a 'hand written note,' and declassified documents."

Documents with the search warrant indicated investigators were searching for illegally possessed items including any Presidential records from Trump's time in office, NBC reported.

House Intelligence Committee ranking Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said Friday during a news conference he has serious concerns about the decision to "raid" former President Trump's residence.

RELATED Authorities kill suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office

Turner said he has requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI disclose the national security basis for the search of Trump's residence. Turner said Garland and the FBI should "disclose to this committee the imminent threat to national security that they used to raid Trump's home."

In his press conference Friday, Turner and other Republicans said the affidavit upon which the search was based should be made public.

Advertisement

The Washington Post reported Thursday that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the things FBI agents were looking for when they searched Trump's residence.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said the Justice Department filed a motion in the southern district of Florida to unseal the warrant and FBI property receipt in the Monday search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"The Department did not make any public statements about the search, and the search apparently attracted little or no public attention as it was taking place," the Department of Justice said in the motion.

Trump late Thursday wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was in favor of making the court documents public and he called for their "immediate release."

Garland said Thursday from the Justice Department that he personally approved the search warrant, which was executed on Monday.

Agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday night. As expected, the search under authority of a judge's warrant drew backlash from Trump, who criticized the operation as politically motivated.

Copies of both the warrant and FBI property receipt were provided to Trump's counsel, Garland said, and the search warrant was authorized by a court upon probable cause into potential mishandling of classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

All presidential records are required to go to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

Latest Headlines

Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The armed man killed in a shootout with the FBI and police after attempting to breach an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday appeared to be a prolific poster to Donald Trump's Truth Social website.
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is set for trial Oct. 24 after a New York judge Friday denied an effort to dismiss the charges.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Novelist Salman Rushdie, who has a bounty on his head from Iranian religious leaders dating to the 1980s, was attacked onstage Friday before giving a scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York.
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission.
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Southern California youth coach Chris Flores faces multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor following his arrest in Bakersfield on Thursday, according to Santa Ana police.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a climate and conservation strategy to shore up the state's decreasing water supply, which is expected to dry up by 10% over the next two decades.
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy that prosecutors declined to bring sexual misconduct charges against in 2006 has now been indicted by a grand jury in connection with new assault charges.
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The State Department said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the unmasking and location of five individuals with connections to the notorious Conti ransomware group.
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
3-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Washington, D.C.; 15th this year
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Washington, D.C.; 15th this year
A 3-month-old boy died Tuesday after being left in a hot car in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood this week, marking the 15th such incident involving a young child this year, according to authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement