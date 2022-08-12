FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago

1/5

The Department of Justice on Friday told a magistrate judge that former President Donald Trump had no objection to unsealing the search and seizure warrant and evidence receipt from the search of his residence on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday ordered the search and seizure warrant executed at Trump's residence and a redacted version of the inventory of seized items to be unsealed and released to the public. Advertisement

Several news organizations, as well as the advocacy group Judicial Watch, had filed motions requesting the warrant and inventory be unsealed over the course of the last week.

The federal agents who executed the Trump search warrant were investigating potential crimes related to the Espionage Act, the New York Times reported.

Earlier Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that, based on documents it has reviewed, the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents that included documents marked top secret in the Monday search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

The agents took four sets of top secret documents from Trump's residence, the Journal reported.

Media reports Friday also said the documents included files related to Trump's pardon of Roger Stone and documents about French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement Friday, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich called the search "outrageous" and a "botched raid where they seized the President's picture books, a 'hand written note,' and declassified documents."

Documents with the search warrant indicated investigators were searching for illegally possessed items including any Presidential records from Trump's time in office, NBC reported.

House Intelligence Committee ranking Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said Friday during a news conference he has serious concerns about the decision to "raid" former President Trump's residence.

Turner said he has requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI disclose the national security basis for the search of Trump's residence. Turner said Garland and the FBI should "disclose to this committee the imminent threat to national security that they used to raid Trump's home."

In his press conference Friday, Turner and other Republicans said the affidavit upon which the search was based should be made public.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the things FBI agents were looking for when they searched Trump's residence.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said the Justice Department filed a motion in the southern district of Florida to unseal the warrant and FBI property receipt in the Monday search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

"The Department did not make any public statements about the search, and the search apparently attracted little or no public attention as it was taking place," the Department of Justice said in the motion.

Trump late Thursday wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was in favor of making the court documents public and he called for their "immediate release."

Garland said Thursday from the Justice Department that he personally approved the search warrant, which was executed on Monday.

Agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday night. As expected, the search under authority of a judge's warrant drew backlash from Trump, who criticized the operation as politically motivated.

Copies of both the warrant and FBI property receipt were provided to Trump's counsel, Garland said, and the search warrant was authorized by a court upon probable cause into potential mishandling of classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

All presidential records are required to go to the National Archives when a president leaves office.