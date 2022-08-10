Breaking News
Key inflation gauge shows no change in consumer prices from June to July, soundly beating expectations
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Elon Musk sells nearly 8 billion shares of Tesla stock worth nearly $7 billion

By A.L. Lee
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly 8 billion shares of his company stock in recent days in transactions worth an estimated $6.88 billion, according to federal regulatory documents filed this week by the world’s richest man. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly 8 billion shares of his company stock in recent days in transactions worth an estimated $6.88 billion, according to federal regulatory disclosures filed this week by the world's richest man.

The move by Musk comes ahead of a legal battle with Twitter over the billionaire's unfulfilled promise to buy the company.

Transaction reports show Musk began selling the stock Friday, one day after Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas.

Musk made a final sale on the same day he filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RELATED Musk countersuit claims Twitter schemed to mislead investors about the company

The billionaire has been steadily selling stock following an April 28 tweet in which he said "No further TSLA sales planned after today."

SEC filings that same week showed Musk had sold $8.4 billion in Tesla shares soon after he pledged to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

In July, Musk backed out of the deal, and Twitter sued, setting up a five-day trial that will head to court in October.

RELATED Twitter subpoenas investment firms backing Elon Musk as legal battle heats up

News of the most recent stock sale led some of Musk's Twitter fans to seek insight, with one tagging the CEO in a post asking if the billionaire was "done selling," and Musk responded, "Yes."

"In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock," Musks replied in a tweet at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday.

He did not offer any specifics.

RELATED Tesla sold $936M of its bitcoin holdings in Q2

Several months ago, Musk was known to have financial backing stemming from as many as 19 partnerships around the world involving venture capital and cryptocurrency.

Musk recently said he would buy back some Tesla shares if he succeeds in nixing the deal with Twitter, and added he may even launch his own social media site called X.com.

