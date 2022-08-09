Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says

Substantial public criticism came after most Republicans blocked the cost limit for insulin, which is at least part of the reason why Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer wants to try again. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Just days after Republicans in the Senate rejected a proposal to cap the cost of insulin at $35, the top Democrat in the chamber says the issue will be put up for a vote again. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised that the proposal -- which limits out-of-pocket costs for the critical diabetes drug -- will return for another vote. Advertisement

The insulin price cap was originally included as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, but was removed by the chamber's parliamentarian because it violated a Senate rule that specifies which types of legislation can be included and passed through budget reconciliation.

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed through budget reconciliation, a channel through which lawmakers can pass budget-related items in the Senate with only a simple majority of 51 votes.

Democrats sought to waive the rule to allow the insulin provision to stay in the IRA -- which required 60 votes -- but failed by a vote of 57-43. Six Republicans sided with Democrats on the issue.

Substantial public criticism came after most Republicans blocked the provision, which is at least part of the reason why Schumer wants to try again.

"They blocked a $35 price for insulin for non-Medicare people," Schumer said according to The Hill.

"We're going to come back and make them vote on that again."

Schumer said the insulin issue is one that severely affects diabetic Americans because of its wild divergent costs, which can surpass $1,000.

"We did get seven Republicans," Schumer told NPR. "We're going to bring that back in the fall because there's going to be huge heat on Republicans.

"When the companies are charging $600-$700 for insulin, it's not because they have to recoup their costs of finding a new drug or whatever. It's just greed. And we have to get it reduced, and we will."