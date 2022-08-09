Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says

By Clyde Hughes
Bill capping price of insulin at $35 will return for 2nd vote, Democratic leader says
Substantial public criticism came after most Republicans blocked the cost limit for insulin, which is at least part of the reason why Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer wants to try again. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Just days after Republicans in the Senate rejected a proposal to cap the cost of insulin at $35, the top Democrat in the chamber says the issue will be put up for a vote again.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised that the proposal -- which limits out-of-pocket costs for the critical diabetes drug -- will return for another vote.

Advertisement

The insulin price cap was originally included as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, but was removed by the chamber's parliamentarian because it violated a Senate rule that specifies which types of legislation can be included and passed through budget reconciliation.

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed through budget reconciliation, a channel through which lawmakers can pass budget-related items in the Senate with only a simple majority of 51 votes.

RELATED Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after overnight 'vote-a-rama'

Democrats sought to waive the rule to allow the insulin provision to stay in the IRA -- which required 60 votes -- but failed by a vote of 57-43. Six Republicans sided with Democrats on the issue.

Substantial public criticism came after most Republicans blocked the provision, which is at least part of the reason why Schumer wants to try again.

Advertisement

"They blocked a $35 price for insulin for non-Medicare people," Schumer said according to The Hill.

RELATED Senate advances Inflation Reduction Act in procedural vote

"We're going to come back and make them vote on that again."

Schumer said the insulin issue is one that severely affects diabetic Americans because of its wild divergent costs, which can surpass $1,000.

"We did get seven Republicans," Schumer told NPR. "We're going to bring that back in the fall because there's going to be huge heat on Republicans.

RELATED Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC

"When the companies are charging $600-$700 for insulin, it's not because they have to recoup their costs of finding a new drug or whatever. It's just greed. And we have to get it reduced, and we will."

Latest Headlines

Boeing set to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after fixing flaws
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Boeing set to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after fixing flaws
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- After two years under scrutiny from flight regulators due to manufacturing flaws, Boeing is set to restart deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners this week.
Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning electric truck by up to $8,500
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Ford hikes price of F-150 Lightning electric truck by up to $8,500
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ford is ready to once again start accepting new orders for its popular F-150 Lightning electric truck, but the vehicle will cost new customers up to $8,500 more, the company said Tuesday.
More than 40% of U.S. adults have returned to 'pre-COVID-19 normal,' survey says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 40% of U.S. adults have returned to 'pre-COVID-19 normal,' survey says
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Despite the risks associated with COVID-19, about 40% of Americans say they have returned to normal, "pre-COVID-19 life," according to a survey Tuesday.
Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic chip production
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to boost domestic chip production
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, a bill that aims energize the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips and other technologies critical to many U.S.-based supply chains.
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida -- which was related to documents from Trump's White House -- has spurred criticism and backlash among some Republicans and supporters.
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has turned himself into authorities after an arrest citation was issued for him in connection with a rape accusation.
4 states vote in primary elections Tuesday; GOP hopefuls backed by Trump, Pence clash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
4 states vote in primary elections Tuesday; GOP hopefuls backed by Trump, Pence clash
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states will hold primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that will pit candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other.
U.S. Navy recovers fighter jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Navy recovers fighter jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy team has recovered an F/A-18 fighter jet from the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea about a month after it blew off a U.S. aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Asia said.
U.S. sanctions virtual currency mixer with ties to North Korean hackers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions virtual currency mixer with ties to North Korean hackers
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash on accusations of being used to launder billions of dollars of virtual currency, including funds stolen by North Korean hackers.
U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. prosecutors secure warrant to seize Russian oligarch's $90M plane
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Federal U.S. prosecutors have been authorized to seize a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $90 million private jet as the United States continues to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to end its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
FBI's raid on Trump's Florida home draws GOP backlash, demands for explanation
U.S. Navy recovers fighter jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
U.S. Navy recovers fighter jet blown off aircraft carrier from bottom of Mediterranean Sea
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Authorities arrest former Kentucky state cabinet member on rape charge
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement