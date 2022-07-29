Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 7:25 PM

Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced it has indicted Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov of Moscow for allegedly orchestrating a years-long malign influence campaign in the United States. Photo courtesy of Department of Justice. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- A Kremlin-backed operative is accused of masterminding a sprawling election interference campaign in multiple states, federal authorities charged in an indictment unsealed Friday.

Prosecutors say Aleksandr V. Ionov, of Moscow, orchestrated and funded "malign influence" campaigns between December 2014 and March 2022 to "sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections within the United States."

Advertisement

Ionov allegedly operated with support from the Russian government, reporting to the spy agency FSB, while he influenced political groups in California, Florida and Georgia.

The indictment, filed Tuesday, says Ionov most recently used his influence with an unnamed political group in Florida to push discredited conspiracy theories linking supporters of Ukraine to Nazism.

RELATED Poland to import South Korean weapons amid Ukraine war

Prosecutors say Ionov also backed a group attempting to promote California's secession from the United States, and in another instance funded cross-country travel for a group of activists targeting a social media company that censored pro-Russia conspiracy theorists.

Ionov became so familiar with the players in America's elections, at some point he even referred to someone as the candidate "whom we supervise" in a cable to his handlers at the FSB.

In court papers, Ionov is said to self-describe his shadow work as generating "turmoil" to support Russia in the "information war unleashed" by the West.

Advertisement

"Secret foreign government efforts to influence American elections and political groups threaten our democracy by spreading misinformation, distrust and mayhem," DOJ Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. said Friday in a statement.

"The department is committed to ensuring U.S. laws protecting transparency in the electoral process and the political system are not undermined through foreign malign influence," Polite said.

Ionov faces five years in federal prison on charges of conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government.

"The impact of Russian malign foreign influence cannot be overstated," FBI Assistant Director Luis Quesada said in a statement. "The FBI will aggressively pursue any foreign government that attempts to divide American citizens and poison our democratic process."

RELATED U.S., Ukraine sign cybersecurity collaboration agreement

Read More

Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv

Latest Headlines

House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation banning assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds
July 29 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old reproductive rights activist has turned a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., into a fundraising opportunity, taking in at least $1.5 million in donations, the organization Gen-Z for Change said.
Pelosi signs enrollment to send chip manufacturing bill to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pelosi signs enrollment to send chip manufacturing bill to Biden's desk
July 29 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday signed the enrollment to send the $280 billion computer chip manufacturing bill to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
U.S. stocks jump to end best month since 2020
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stocks jump to end best month since 2020
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks rallied this week to end trading Friday with the best month since 2020 after tech giants reported better than expected financial results.
Air Force grounds some F-35s over ejector seat concerns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Air Force grounds some F-35s over ejector seat concerns
July 29 (UPI) -- The Air Force announced Friday that it's grounding its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet over problems with a component that helps propel the pilot's ejection seat.
West Virginia state Senate poised to approve abortion ban
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
West Virginia state Senate poised to approve abortion ban
July 29 (UPI) -- A West Virginia bill banning abortions with exceptions for rape or incest up to 14 weeks of pregnancy is before the state Senate for a final vote Friday. The bill imposes criminal penalties on abortion providers.
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
July 29 (UPI) -- Female military officers testified Thursday before the House Armed Forces subcommittee about their experiences with getting abortions, providing abortions and accessing reproductive healthcare in the U.S. military.
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- This Halloween might be more trick than treat, as the world's largest candy makers are short on supply and consumers continue to see price increases as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
July 29 (UPI) -- The civil trial pitting social media giant Twitter against one of the richest men in the world Elon Musk will take place in a Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17, a judge decided in a filing released late Thursday.
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Friday that it is shutting down Amazon Drive for digital storage on the cloud so it can concentrate on its Amazon Photos platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement