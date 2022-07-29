Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 5:29 AM

State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections

By Darryl Coote
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
The U.S. State Department on Thursday offered a $10 million reward for information about Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin who was been accused of interfering with U.S. elections. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced a reward for up to $10 million for information concerning Russian interference in U.S. elections.

The State Department unveiled the reward Thursday in a statement, saying it is specifically looking for information concerning sanctioned Russian Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, his Internet Research Agency LLC and linked Russian entities and associates.

Advertisement

Prigozhin, who is known as "Putin's Chef" over his catering contacts with the Kremlin, and his companies have repeatedly been the target of sanctions by the United States, Britain and the European Union on accusations of spreading disinformation.

The State Department previously designed the oligarch and his companies, including the Internet Research Agency, over allegations of attempting to interfere in both the 2016 general election and the 2018 midterm elections on behalf of the Russian government and the Wagner Group, for which he is a manager and financier.

RELATED Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv

"Beginning as early as 2014, IRA began operations to interfere with the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with a strategic goal to sow discord," the State Department said.

In May, Britain publicly named Prigozhin as a suspect behind large-scale disinformation campaigns that uses social media to target world leaders and Kremlin critics.

Advertisement

Later that same month, the State Department warned the public about the Wagner Group's attempt to exploit vulnerabilities in Africa to gain influence and accused it of being implicated in atrocities in Mali.

RELATED U.S., Ukraine sign cybersecurity collaboration agreement

The State Department also said they are seeking information on a slew of people connected to the Internet Research Agency, accusing them of having been behind the the agency's interference operations targeting the United States.

"They knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing and defeating the lawful functions of the government through fraud and deceit for the purpose of interfering with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016," it said.

RELATED Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo

Latest Headlines

Democrats unveil net neutrality bill to codify broadband Internet as essential service
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats unveil net neutrality bill to codify broadband Internet as essential service
July 29 (UPI) -- House Democrats have introduced a net neutrality bill to reclassify broadband Internet as an essential service while arming the federal regulator with the power to prohibit discriminatory practices.
3 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game
July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said three people were arrested during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on accusations of blocking an entrance to Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park.
Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma
July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has authorized construction to close gaps in a U.S southern border wall near Arizona's Yuma, citing safety concerns.
San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency
July 28 (UPI) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared the city's monkeypox outbreak a local health emergency on Thursday.
Kamala Harris says 'inflation still too high' after GDP report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kamala Harris says 'inflation still too high' after GDP report
July 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said "inflation is still too high" although the United States' economic outlook "remains strong" after the release of the Commerce Department's gross domestic product report.
Alabama carries out second execution of the year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alabama carries out second execution of the year
July 28 (UPI) -- Alabama carried out its second execution of the year Thursday evening, putting to death Joe Nathan James Jr., who was convicted of killing a former girlfriend in 1994.
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
July 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines announced that flight credits issued beginning on Thursday will no longer expire.
'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.
Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. Eight people have died.
Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate
July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County will not institute a new universal indoor masking policy, public health officials confirmed Thursday.
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang and a number of other Republican and independent political leaders have partnered to create a new political party they say they hope will attract a majority of America.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement