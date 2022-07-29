Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 2:14 AM

3 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game

By Darryl Coote

July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said three people were arrested during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on accusations of blocking an entrance to Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park.

The three people were arrested Thursday night on charges of unlawful entry, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Advertisement

Dozens of climate activists demanding action on climate change were at the stadium prior to the game and had attempted to prevent others from entering, The Washington Post reported.

The protest was organized after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York reached an agreement on a domestic spending bill that included energy programs, tax policy changes and funds to address climate change.

According to NBC news, protesters urged President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency while voicing anger that politicians were placing corporate interests over the environment.

A day before the game was held, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger issued a statement, saying officers were aware of a potential demonstration and that they would not tolerate any violence or unlawful behavior.

"We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home," he said.

Advertisement

In the end, the Republicans would blank the Democrats 10-0 in the longstanding game that pits the United States' two political parties against one another for charity.

Read More

Man killed, 6 others injured in shooting outside Renton, Wash., venue Capitol Police arrest 17 lawmakers during abortion rights protest Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma

Latest Headlines

Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma
July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has authorized construction to close gaps in a U.S southern border wall near Arizona's Yuma, citing safety concerns.
San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency
July 28 (UPI) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared the city's monkeypox outbreak a local health emergency on Thursday.
Kamala Harris says 'inflation still too high' after GDP report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris says 'inflation still too high' after GDP report
July 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said "inflation is still too high" although the United States' economic outlook "remains strong" after the release of the Commerce Department's gross domestic product report.
Alabama carries out second execution of the year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama carries out second execution of the year
July 28 (UPI) -- Alabama carried out its second execution of the year Thursday evening, putting to death Joe Nathan James Jr., who was convicted of killing a former girlfriend in 1994.
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
July 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines announced that flight credits issued beginning on Thursday will no longer expire.
'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.
Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. Eight people have died.
Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate
July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County will not institute a new universal indoor masking policy, public health officials confirmed Thursday.
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang and a number of other Republican and independent political leaders have partnered to create a new political party they say they hope will attract a majority of America.
Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says
July 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the state is investigating a restaurant that went viral after a video showed children at one of the establishment's drag events.
Senate Republicans under criticism after blocking burn pit benefits bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate Republicans under criticism after blocking burn pit benefits bill
July 28 (UPI) -- The criticism stems from Wednesday's vote in the Senate, when the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act failed by a 55-42 vote, just shy of clearing a filibuster-proof 60.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement