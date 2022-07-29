3 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game

July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said three people were arrested during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on accusations of blocking an entrance to Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park.

The three people were arrested Thursday night on charges of unlawful entry, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Advertisement

Dozens of climate activists demanding action on climate change were at the stadium prior to the game and had attempted to prevent others from entering, The Washington Post reported.

The protest was organized after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York reached an agreement on a domestic spending bill that included energy programs, tax policy changes and funds to address climate change.

According to NBC news, protesters urged President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency while voicing anger that politicians were placing corporate interests over the environment.

A day before the game was held, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger issued a statement, saying officers were aware of a potential demonstration and that they would not tolerate any violence or unlawful behavior.

"We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home," he said.

Advertisement

In the end, the Republicans would blank the Democrats 10-0 in the longstanding game that pits the United States' two political parties against one another for charity.