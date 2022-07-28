Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2022 / 11:24 PM

Kamala Harris says 'inflation still too high' after GDP report

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Kamala Harris says 'inflation still too high' after GDP report
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said "inflation is still too high" although the United States' economic outlook "remains strong" after the release of the Commerce Department's gross domestic product report. Photo by Andrea Renault/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said that "inflation is still too high" during a trip to New York on Thursday following the release of the Commerce Department's gross domestic product report.

Harris, speaking at an Economic Coalition Opportunity event in Brooklyn, said the United States' "economic outlook remains strong" but "there is still more work to be done" after the report showed a 0.9% decline in GDP, marking the second straight quarter the economy has contracted.

Advertisement

"Inflation is still too high, and lowering costs remain a top priority of our administration," she said.

Harris echoed comments that President Joe Biden made following the report, citing low unemployment, a "strong job market" and growth in consumer spending.

RELATED China indicates no stimulus coming; government to maintain 'zero-COVID' policies

"Even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure," Biden said.

Harris praised a deal between House Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Wednesday to introduce the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a domestic spending bill that includes energy programs and tax policy changes.

Advertisement

"When passed, this landmark legislation, we believe and are convinced, will lower health insurance costs by an average of $800 a year for 13 million Americans," Harris said. "It will also reduce the cost of prescription drugs, reduce the deficit, address the climate crisis and create jobs."

RELATED Biden: U.S. economy remains strong despite decline in GDP

The vice president also lauded the House for passing a $280 billion bill to provide incentives for production of semiconductors and other investments in science and technology.

"This legislation and what it will produce will bring down the cost of cell phones and computers and cars. So it will have a profound impact. And we are excited that these pieces of legislation have now been passed through both the Senate and the House," said Harris.

RELATED Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession

Latest Headlines

San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
San Francisco declares monkeypox outbreak local health emergency
July 28 (UPI) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared the city's monkeypox outbreak a local health emergency on Thursday.
Alabama carries out second execution of the year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama carries out second execution of the year
July 28 (UPI) -- Alabama carried out its second execution of the year Thursday evening, putting to death Joe Nathan James Jr., who was convicted of killing a former girlfriend in 1994.
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest Airlines announces flight credits will no longer expire
July 28 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines announced that flight credits issued beginning on Thursday will no longer expire.
'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.
Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. Eight people have died.
Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate
July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County will not institute a new universal indoor masking policy, public health officials confirmed Thursday.
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang and a number of other Republican and independent political leaders have partnered to create a new political party they say they hope will attract a majority of America.
Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says
July 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the state is investigating a restaurant that went viral after a video showed children at one of the establishment's drag events.
Senate Republicans under criticism after blocking burn pit benefits bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate Republicans under criticism after blocking burn pit benefits bill
July 28 (UPI) -- The criticism stems from Wednesday's vote in the Senate, when the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act failed by a 55-42 vote, just shy of clearing a filibuster-proof 60.
Police: 3 children, mother found dead in Connecticut home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: 3 children, mother found dead in Connecticut home
July 28 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday said three children were strangled to death before their mother hanged herself in a Connecticut home.
Dow rises 332 points as corporate earnings overshadow GDP decline
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow rises 332 points as corporate earnings overshadow GDP decline
July 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 332 points as markets rose for the second consecutive day after strong corporate earnings overshadowed a contracting GDP.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement