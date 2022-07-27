Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2022 / 5:21 PM

Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow gains 436 points as markets rally behind Federal Reserve interest rate hike
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436 points after the Federal Reserve decided to hike interest rates by .75% for the second consecutive month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rallied Wednesday as the Federal Reserve again hiked interest rates by .75% and Chairman Jerome Powell sought to ease recession concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 436.05 points, or 1.37%, the S&P 500 climbed 2.62% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.06%, with markets reaching their highs after Powell shared the latest news from the central bank's two-day policy meeting.

Advertisement

Powell said after the rate hike decision that the central bank is "strongly committed to bringing inflation back down and is moving expeditiously to do so."

He also stated firmly that he does not "think the U.S. is currently in a recession."

"The reason is there are too many areas of the economy that are performing too well," he said.

Tech stocks were some of the biggest winners Wednesday, with shares of Google parent Alphabet rising 7.66% and Microsoft gaining 6.69%, despite both companies reporting earnings and revenue Tuesday that fell short of expectations.

Facebook parent Meta also shared that it missed on earnings after the bell, reporting $2.46 earnings per share compared to Wall Street's average forecast of $2.54. Revenue came in at $28.8 billion, just short of the $28.9 billion analysts expected.

Advertisement

Shares of Meta were up 6.55% during regular trading, but fell more than 2% after hours.

Retailers also rallied after falling in the previous session, with Walmart gaining 3.78%, Ross rising 2.96%, Kohl's increasing 2.73% and Costco climbing 2.03%.

Investors also are looking ahead to the second-quarter GDP report set for release Thursday.

Read More

Consumer confidence dips for third straight month Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment 3M to spin off healthcare business into new public entity

Latest Headlines

Korean War Veterans Memorial addition unveiled in Washington
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Korean War Veterans Memorial addition unveiled in Washington
July 27 (UPI) -- A new addition and complete renovation to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was officially dedicated Wednesday, coinciding with National Korean War Armistice Day.
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
July 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao, to federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights the day he was killed by a fellow officer.
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disney-owned Hulu reverses ban on political ads after Democratic outcry
July 27 (UPI) -- Disney-owned Hulu said Wednesday that the streaming video service will begin accepting political ads consistent with standards Disney's sports and entertainment cable networks use for political advertising.
Senate passes bill to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate passes bill to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing
July 27 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill incentivizing domestic production of semiconductor chips, sending the legislation to the House, where it's expected to have the votes needed for approval.
Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fed hikes interest rates .75% again, says U.S. not in recession
July 27 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ordered another 0.75% interest rate hike amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans.
Amelia Earhart represents Kansas in Capitol's Statuary Hall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amelia Earhart represents Kansas in Capitol's Statuary Hall
July 27 (UPI) -- After more than two decades of planning, a bronze statue of legendary aviator Amelia Earhart joined the ranks of other important historical figures in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall on Wednesday.
Profits decried as 'blood' money, gun makers defend weapons in House hearing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Profits decried as 'blood' money, gun makers defend weapons in House hearing
July 27 (UPI) -- Top executives of gun manufacturers defended their products in front of a House committee Wednesday, with the chairwoman accusing them of making money off the blood of Americans.
Biden administration increases state, local use of affordable housing funds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration increases state, local use of affordable housing funds
July 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced new guidance Wednesday on use of American Rescue Act funds designed to increase the ability of state, local and tribal governments to use the money to boost affordable housing.
Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great'
July 27 (UPI) -- Less than a week after he tested positive, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has recovered from COVID-19 and that he's eager to get back to work in the Oval Office.
House committee leaders ask for new IG to investigate deleted Secret Service texts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House committee leaders ask for new IG to investigate deleted Secret Service texts
July 27 (UPI) -- Angered over not being informed about the erasures of Secret Service text messages during the Jan. 6 attack, the Democratic leaders of two prominent House committees are asking for a new inspector general to investigate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Major 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines; at least 4 dead
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Ukraine forces use U.S. rocket system to knock out bridge, disrupt Russian supply route
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
China's military warns of 'strong measures' if Nancy Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement