Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2022 / 5:05 PM

Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights

By Simon Druker
1/3
Kamala Harris meets with disability community leaders to push reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with disability rights leaders on reproductive rights in the Ceremonial office at the White House Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders and advocates from the disability community Tuesday afternoon to mark the 32nd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The discussion was meant to draw attention to and build support for those with disabilities who Harris said are disproportionately affected by the recent Supreme Court decision effectively ending a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, the White House said in a release.

Advertisement

"We know that all people with disabilities, of course, in the United States should have full access to reproductive care and the reproductive care they need. But these abortion restrictions that are being put in place in our country by extremist, so-called leaders in various states will have disproportionate impacts on people with disabilities," Harris said during her opening address.

"The ADA was signed into law to protect the rights of Americans with disabilities. And with the recent Dobbs decision by the United States Supreme Court, I have particular concerns about how that decision will uniquely impact Americans with disabilities."

RELATED New federal government website highlights health risks from extreme heat

People with disabilities experience higher rates of unemployment, receive only a fraction of the minimum wage or market salary for performing the same work, and many are segregated away from traditional work, the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

Harris laid out several areas in which the court's recent ruling may impact persons with disabilities, and said there is "still a lot of work to do in our country as it relates to fulfilling the promise of the ADA."

She said reproductive healthcare is "one example where ... disparities still exist, as it relates to people in our country who have disabilities."

RELATED Protesters, Vice President Kamala Harris rally as Indiana lawmakers debate abortion ban

President Joe Biden also signed a proclamation Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the act.

"The act of the United States Supreme Court to take away a constitutional right that had been recognized for the people of America, will impact a lot of people and differently in some situations and we need to be responsive to these issues and also lift up the voices of these people that will be impacted," Harris said ahead of the discussion.

The vice president said the administration will continue to work to ensure that the vision of the ADA is fully implemented for all Americans with disabilities.

Advertisement

Read More

VP Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court abortion ruling 'wrongheaded'

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228 points on Tuesday as retail stocks dragged the market down.
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
'Forever chemicals' could cost U.S. population billions in health care, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Daily exposure to "forever chemicals" could cost the current U.S. population $5.5 billion to $63 billion in health care costs and decreased worker productivity, according to a study at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden meets virtually with South Korea's SK Group, discusses $22 billion investment
July 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19, met virtually with the chairman of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group to introduce $22 billion of new investment in manufacturing.
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Victim's family seeks clemency for Alabama man set for execution Thursday
July 26 (UPI) -- Alabama is set to carry out its second execution of the year later this week over opposition from the victim's family members and activists.
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumer confidence dips for third straight month
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month in July, down 2.7 points to 95.7 as Americans' view of the economy weakened amid worries about a recession and ongoing inflation.
New federal government website highlights health risks from extreme heat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New federal government website highlights health risks from extreme heat
July 26 (UPI) -- Tuesday afternoon, the site showed more than 39.1 million Americans were under National Weather Service extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Pence says he supports Trump on issues, not focus
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pence says he supports Trump on issues, not focus
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence tried to win back conservatives and supporters of his former boss Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying while their "focus" may not match, they are aligned on the issues.
Facebook parent Meta to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Facebook parent Meta to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation
July 26 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is asking its Oversight Board to reconsider removing COVID-19 misinformation now that the pandemic has "evolved," and could label or demote misinformation moving forward.
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IMF downgrades global economic outlook due to 'gloomy,' 'uncertain' climate
July 26 (UPI) -- Calling the world's economic outlook "gloomy and more uncertain," the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is downgrading its global economic growth projections for both 2022 and 2023.
California crews increase control over wildfire that's burned 18K acres, dozens of homes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California crews increase control over wildfire that's burned 18K acres, dozens of homes
July 26 (UPI) -- Crews are getting more control of the wildfire that's burning near Yosemite National Park in Northern California, which has destroyed dozens of homes and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More human remains found in Lake Mead
More human remains found in Lake Mead
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low-security prison in Florida
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
Russia keeps shelling Ukraine port city; Zelensky says it shows Moscow can't be trusted
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
6 killed in shooting at Mexican drug rehab center
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement