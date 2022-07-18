Interior Secretary Deb Haaland suffers broken leg on Va. park hike

1/4

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland sustained a broken fibula while hiking over the weekend at Shenandoah National Park. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sustained a broken leg while hiking in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia over the weekend, administration officials announced Monday. Haaland, 61, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, broke her left fibula in the Sunday incident, according to an issued statement. Advertisement

"She is grateful to Park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care," it said, adding that Haaland "will resume her schedule virtually this afternoon."

The extent of the secretary's injuries remained unclear after Interior Department officials declined to answer further questions, The Washington Post reported, although the department indicated surgery would not be needed.

Later Monday, Haaland posted a Tweet about a recent visit to the Evening Parade at the U.S. Marine Corps Barracks in Washington, D.C.

"The diligence and discipline that is on full display during the Evening Parade, exemplifies how my Mom and Dad brought us up," she wrote. "I was so grateful to have the opportunity to thank our service members for their sacrifice."

The ceremony is held every Friday evening during the summer.

Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member, is an avid runner who completed the Boston Marathon last year. She was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as interior secretary and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2021.

She was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from New Mexico's 1st Congressional District in 2018 and won reelection two years later before resigning to become interior secretary.