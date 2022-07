President Joe Biden speaks Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz (L) and Israeli expert on technology and innovation Daniel Gold (C) during a tour of Israel's Iron Dome defense system during a tour at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on Wednesday. A Secret Service agent in Jerusalem ahead of Biden's trip was sent home Monday after a bar incident. Photo by Gil Cohen-Magen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent who was detained by Israeli authorities after an incident ahead of President Joe Biden's trip returned to the United States on Monday, officials said. Israeli police informed U.S. officials that the agent was detained after a "physical encounter" in Jerusalem and was "briefly detained and questioned by Israeli police, who released him without charges," the Secret Service told CBS News. Advertisement

"The employee has returned to the United States," the Secret Service spokesman said. "In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation."

A source told CNN that the Israeli police held the agent after allegations that a woman was assaulted outside of a Jerusalem bar.

The Israeli incident comes after a line of high-profile issues connected to Secret Service agents.

Two Secret Service employees were sent home from South Korea earlier this year after an altercation with a cab driver and two Korean nationals ahead of Biden's first trip to Asia.