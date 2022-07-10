Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2022 / 10:41 AM

Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings
A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings. Photo courtesy Nantucket Fire Department

July 10 (UPI) -- A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings, officials said.

Firefighters with the Nantucket Fire Department responded to the blaze around 6:46 a.m. on Saturday after multiple reports of a fire at the hotel, the department said in a news release.

Advertisement

Photos posted to Twitter by the fire department show the Veranda House Hotel immersed in flames as black smoke billowed into the sky. The hotel could be seen charred black with no roof remaining after the fire was put out.

"An off-duty captain and several civilians ran to the location upon hearing of the fire and assisted in removing guests from the hotel," fire officials said.

RELATED Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters

"The captain and others entered into dangerous conditions without protective equipment to assure everyone got out of the building."

Officials said two people were found in a hallway and were helped to safety before firefighters arrived.

No injuries to civilians were reported after the incident but two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for possible heat exhaustion and a third for a back injury.

Advertisement

"Due to the proximity of several buildings the fire did spread to several other buildings," fire officials said. "Extensive fire developed in at least two of the buildings."

Personnel from other Cape Cod departments were called in to assist at least 17 local firefighters from the Nantucket Fire Department who responded to the blaze.

Several of the buildings were described as "total losses" though the estimated cost of the damage to the buildings and property loss remains unknown.

RELATED Philadelphia firefighter dies in collapsed building, 5 others injured

The Nantucket Historical Association notes that the property was purchased in 1881 and converted into a boarding house, with electric lights added in 1889 and a new porch installed in 1903.

An early advertisement once described it as "located near the shore of the harbor on elevated ground, a short distance from the steamboat landing fitted with 18 large, airy rooms, and three spacious verandas on each of the three sides of the house, where patrons may enjoy the benefit of the sea breezes."

The Veranda House Hotel was renamed the Overlook Hotel in the 1930s before major renovations were made and the original name was reclaimed in mid-1940s.

"With the support of all the first responders, and our local community members, we can confirm that all employees and guests are safely evacuated and accounted for," officials with the hotel said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The safety and security of our guests, team, and community is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with emergency responders and safety authorities. The Veranda House team is deeply grateful to the Nantucket Fire Department and first responders for their quick action taken during this incident."

Read More

New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
July 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced its new Starlink Maritime service to provide satellite internet to yachts and oil rigs for $5,000 per month.
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Amber Heard seeks mistrial after Johnny Depp defamation verdict over alleged juror mishap
July 9 (UPI) -- Amber Heard is seeking a mistrial after a jury in Fairfax County, Va., ruled largely in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp during their highly publicized defamation trial.
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
July 9 (UPI) -- A group of seven young people believed to be teenagers was caught on surveillance footage beating a 72-year-old man to death in Philadelphia last month, the Philadelphia Police Department said Friday.
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested 13 of the "most wanted" sex offenders in Iowa amid an initiative to combat child exploitation.
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Women's March protesters rally outside White House for abortion rights
July 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters with the Women's March group rallied outside of the White House on Saturday to pressure President Joe Biden to take executive action to protect abortion rights.
Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say
July 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering waiving a claim of executive privilege for Steve Bannon, his longtime political adviser, that would allow him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee.
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Louisiana bans abortion as judge lifts temporary stay on trigger laws
July 9 (UPI) -- Louisiana's ban on abortion went into effect Friday after a judge lifted a temporary order blocking the state's trigger laws. The court challenges by local abortion providers will be heard in another jurisdiction.
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden reaffirms commitment to freeing Paul Whelan in call to sister
July 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called Paul Whelan's sister and "reaffirmed that he is committed" to ending the former Marine's detainment in Russia "as soon as possible," the White House said in a statement.
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
July 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said it will present evidence an Oath Keeper carried explosives to the Washington, D.C., area, while another kept a "death List" before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to court papers.
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First funerals held for victims of July 4 parade shooting
July 9 (UPI) -- The first funerals were held for victims of the July 4th shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, north of Chicago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
DOJ: Oath Keepers had 'death list,' brought explosives to Washington, D.C., area
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Philadelphia police release video of teens beating elderly man to death
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
Pope Francis praises Japan for its commitment to peace in wake of Shinzo Abe assassination
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa's 'most wanted' sex offenders
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement