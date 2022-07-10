Fire destroys historic Veranda House Hotel, surrounding Nantucket buildings

1/2

July 10 (UPI) -- A massive fire engulfed the historic Veranda House Hotel on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts on Saturday and spread to several other buildings, officials said. Firefighters with the Nantucket Fire Department responded to the blaze around 6:46 a.m. on Saturday after multiple reports of a fire at the hotel, the department said in a news release. Advertisement

Photos posted to Twitter by the fire department show the Veranda House Hotel immersed in flames as black smoke billowed into the sky. The hotel could be seen charred black with no roof remaining after the fire was put out.

"An off-duty captain and several civilians ran to the location upon hearing of the fire and assisted in removing guests from the hotel," fire officials said.

"The captain and others entered into dangerous conditions without protective equipment to assure everyone got out of the building."

Officials said two people were found in a hallway and were helped to safety before firefighters arrived.

No injuries to civilians were reported after the incident but two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for possible heat exhaustion and a third for a back injury.

"Due to the proximity of several buildings the fire did spread to several other buildings," fire officials said. "Extensive fire developed in at least two of the buildings."

Personnel from other Cape Cod departments were called in to assist at least 17 local firefighters from the Nantucket Fire Department who responded to the blaze.

Several of the buildings were described as "total losses" though the estimated cost of the damage to the buildings and property loss remains unknown.

The Nantucket Historical Association notes that the property was purchased in 1881 and converted into a boarding house, with electric lights added in 1889 and a new porch installed in 1903.

An early advertisement once described it as "located near the shore of the harbor on elevated ground, a short distance from the steamboat landing fitted with 18 large, airy rooms, and three spacious verandas on each of the three sides of the house, where patrons may enjoy the benefit of the sea breezes."

The Veranda House Hotel was renamed the Overlook Hotel in the 1930s before major renovations were made and the original name was reclaimed in mid-1940s.

"With the support of all the first responders, and our local community members, we can confirm that all employees and guests are safely evacuated and accounted for," officials with the hotel said in a statement.

"The safety and security of our guests, team, and community is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with emergency responders and safety authorities. The Veranda House team is deeply grateful to the Nantucket Fire Department and first responders for their quick action taken during this incident."