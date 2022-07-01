Trending
July 1, 2022 / 8:31 AM

At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant

By Clyde Hughes

July 1 (UPI) -- Two authorities in Kentucky were killed and several police officers were wounded by gunfire late Thursday when they attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect in the eastern part of the state, officials said.

Authorities say the officers were serving a warrant for Lance Storz in the town of Allen, Ky., on Thursday night when he started shooting at them with a rifle.

Police said that eight people and a police dog from the K-9 unit were shot. The conditions of the injured officers weren't immediately reported.

WYMT-TV and WKYT-TV reported that, in all, seven police officers and an emergency management worker were shot and two died. The police canine also died.

Storz, 46, was eventually arrested and charged with murder and assaulting a service animal. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said that the deputies were serving a domestic violence warrant against Storz.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that Storz had barricaded himself inside his home in Allen before he was captured. Allen is located in Floyd County in far eastern Kentucky about 100 miles east of Lexington.

"I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and me in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting," Beshear wrote in a Facebook post.

U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller Authorities launch manhunt for suspect accused of shooting two Alabama deputies

