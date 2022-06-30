Trending
June 30, 2022 / 2:31 PM

Florida, Kentucky judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws

By Danielle Haynes
Abortion rights advocates hold up signs during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday. On Thursday, judges in Florida and Kentucky imposed temporary injunctions halting the states' abortion trigger laws from going into effect. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Judges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily blocked the states' so-called trigger laws restricting abortion rights one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

The rulings come after similar decisions in Louisiana, Texas and Utah, NBC News reported.

In Florida, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper issued a temporary injunction on the state's 15-week abortion ban Thursday after determining it is unconstitutional, WESH-TV in Orlando, Fla., reported. The trigger law was expected to go into effect Friday.

Cooper cited a provision in the state Constitution that gives people freedom from government intrusion in their private life.

RELATED Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law

"The Florida Supreme Court has determined Florida's privacy provision is clearly implicated in a woman's decision in whether or not to continue her pregnancy," his ruling said.

Planned Parenthood, along with multiple healthcare centers, sued the state to prevent the trigger law from going into effect after the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning federal abortion rights.

"This is not the end -- we likely have a long fight ahead of us," Florida Planned Parenthood Action tweeted.

Planned Parenthood and EMW Women's Surgical Center were behind another lawsuit in Kentucky seeking to halt that state's trigger law banning abortions except to save the life of the pregnant patient or to prevent disabling injury.

There, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry said Wednesday that he would institute a temporary restraining order to give him more time to consider the case. He scheduled another hearing for next week.

"It's a close call, by the way," he said at the hearing. "In that sense, I want to wrestle with this. I'm going to try to do it later today or first thing tomorrow."

RELATED Internet searches for abortion meds ramp up, study says

Perry also temporarily blocked the state's 2019 law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, before many people realize they're pregnant, the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky., reported.

The lawsuit said Kentucky's abortion law violates the state Constitution's right to self-determination and bodily integrity.

"Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over -- especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians' wellbeing," said a statement from Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

RELATED Mississippi's last abortion clinic is moving to New Mexico

"We won't stop fighting for people's ability to access the essential abortion care they need in Kentucky. The government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will."

Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion

Faith Adams of Bangor, Maine, kneels in prayer at a praise and worship service outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 27, days after the court ruled to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion case. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

N.Y. AG to Google: Stop directing people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers

White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases
June 30 (UPI) -- Sixty-one of the largest U.S. hospital and health sector companies have committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, the Biden administration said Thursday.
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court
June 30 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, a top federal appellate court judge and former public defender, was sworn in on the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday and became the first Black woman on the bench.
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
June 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Thursday that favors eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade and removed national protections for legalized abortion.
Supreme Court says Biden can end controversial Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court says Biden can end controversial Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
June 30 (UPI) -- After more than a year of dueling decisions in lower courts, the Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden has the power to end a controversial Trump-era immigration policy that kept some refugees outside the U.S.
Supreme Court limits EPA's power to limit carbon emissions at power plants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court limits EPA's power to limit carbon emissions at power plants
June 30 (UPI) -- In a ruling along ideological lines, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency has no authority in mandating carbon emissions from existing power plants.
Hell's Angel founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hell's Angel founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
June 30 (UPI) -- Hell's Angel founder and best-selling author Sonny Barger has died of cancer at 83, according to a farewell message posted to his verified Facebook page.
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
June 30 (UPI) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook an area near Elgin, S.C. on Wednesday, its second measurable earthquake within a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
N.Y. AG to Google: Stop directing people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.Y. AG to Google: Stop directing people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers
June 30 (UPI) -- The New York Attorney General Office is calling on Google to correct search results that direct people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers in New York.
NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller
June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head at close range while pushing a baby stroller in Manhattan on Wednesday night.
Two men charged in deaths of 53 migrants found in tractor-trailer in Texas
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two men charged in deaths of 53 migrants found in tractor-trailer in Texas
June 30 (UPI) -- Two more people have been charged in connection to the deaths of dozens of migrants who were left abandoned in the back of a tractor-trailer on the side of a San Antonio road earlier this week.
