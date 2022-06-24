Watch live: House committee to hear efforts to reduce methane pollution

1/2

A House committee on Friday will hear testimony on the reduction of methane emissions from oil and gas wells, as well as the climate, economic and jobs benefits from efforts to clean them up. File Photo by ekina/Shutterstock

June 24 (UPI) -- The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis will hold a hearing on efforts to cut methane pollution while creating new jobs on Friday morning. The committee will review community perspectives on the public health, climate, jobs and economic benefits of cutting methane pollution from oil and gas infrastructure. Advertisement

The hearing with start at the Cannon House Office Building at 9 a.m., EDT.

The committee will receive testimony from Patrice Tomcik, senior national field manager, Moms Clean Air Force; Sarah Ann Smith, chief of programs of Clean Air Task Force; and Caroline Alden, co-founder and vice president of product and markets with LongPath Technologies.

In January, the Biden administration announced new actions in line with the Methane Emissions Reduction Action plan to tackle methane emissions and support a clean energy economy.

The actions, which were part of the new infrastructure law, included the Interior Department announcing $1.15 billion for states to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells, a significant source of methane emissions.

The Department of Energy also announced the launch of a Methane Reduction Infrastructure Initiative to provide technical assistance to the orphaned well clean-up efforts of federal agencies, states and tribes.

In April, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that methane emissions, the second biggest threat to human-caused global warming after carbon dioxide, rose again to a record level in 2021.

NOAA said it based its findings on an analysis of data from its global sampling network.