Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2022 / 7:11 PM

Rep. Ilhan Omar urges lawmakers to extend MEALS Act to feed children

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Rep. Ilhan Omar urges lawmakers to extend MEALS Act to feed children
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center, speaks as Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., Rep. Jesus Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., and Rep. Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y., (L-R) look on during a press conference Tuesday outside the U.S. Capitol on alleviating the global food crisis and extending the MEALS Act in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and four other members of Congress on Tuesday urged lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to extend the MEALS Act, which provides free meals to more than 20 million children and is set to expire at the end of June.

Standing outside the U.S. Capitol with four of her colleagues, Omar urged congressional leaders and other countries to act now as Russia's war in Ukraine fuels food shortages.

Advertisement

"Food prices are expected to rise 7.5% this year stretching already tight family budgets," Omar said as she pushed Congress to extend student waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, I passed the MEALS Act to stave off the hunger crisis and it worked. About 30 million kids are estimated to have received free meals," Omar said. "But that is expiring at the end of the month."

RELATED USDA: Nearly 49 million Americans live in 'food insecure' households

Omar said more than 38 million people in the United States, including 12 million children, are currently food insecure, noting that she remembered what it was like going hungry years ago.

Advertisement

"When I was a child at a refugee camp, I distinctively remember the vacant feeling of going to bed on an empty stomach while my family did not have enough food to feed us," Omar said.

Omar said 49 million people around the world now face famine as she urged world leaders to take action.

RELATED Study: High number of meals consumed in U.S. have low nutritional value

"Internationally, while the United States has provided $2.6 billion dollars to help other countries with food shortages, other countries have not stepped up yet," Omar said. "We must rally all world leaders to supply food and fertilizers, basic safety nets for those without food."

Other leaders joined Omar to push for the MEALS Act extension, including Rep. Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y.

"What kind of a world are we actually living in? I believe this is the moment for us to evolve as a human race and do everything we can to fight issues like climate change," Bowman said. "And to make sure every single child is nourished and fed and put on a pathway to thrive and be healthy and happy."

RELATED Healthier school meal programs helped poorer kids avoid obesity

Rep. Jesus Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., praised Omar's MEALS Act, and urged leaders to extend the program, noting that the war in Ukraine has impacted supply chains and inflation in the United States is driving up the cost of food.

Advertisement

"It is so important for the federal government to step in and give schools the flexibility to make sure that all children are fed," Garcia said. "These waivers allow schools for the first time to serve free meals to all students across the country regardless of income."

Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., were also on hand to support the school waivers extension amid what they called a "growing food crisis."

"The horrible war that's come down from Russia into Ukraine attacking our food supplies. It's what keeps me up at night," Stevens said. "Food costs are through the roof."

Latest Headlines

FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-17
June 14 (UPI) -- A committee of FDA experts on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-17.
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
June 14 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park was closed Tuesday and will stay that way through at least Wednesday because of "extremely hazardous" conditions caused by heavy flooding, the National Park Service confirmed.
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mitch McConnell says he's 'comfortable' with bipartisan gun safety deal
June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he was "comfortable with the framework" of a bipartisan deal on legislation to improve gun safety and mental health support.
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts
June 14 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris convened a panel of experts Tuesday to discuss the potential consequences if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 151 points as investors anticipate Fed interest rate hike
June 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 151 points on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting Wednesday.
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Spirit to decide between JetBlue, Frontier bids by month's end
June 14 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines' board said Tuesday it will decide between competing bids from JetBlue and Frontier by the end of the month.
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congressional seats up for grabs in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina primaries
June 14 (UPI) -- Several congressional races are up for grabs in Maine, Nevada and South Carolina, where voters cast ballots Tuesday in the states' primaries.
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who calls himself 'pro-life Spider Man' scales Oklahoma's tallest tower
June 14 (UPI) -- A man who calls himself the "pro-life Spider Man" scaled the tallest building in Oklahoma City, the 50-story Devon Tower, on Tuesday morning to protest abortion.
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit
June 14 (UPI) -- An autopsy report released by the Medical Examiner in Orange County, Florida, determined that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson exceeded the weight limit of a ride he fell from in March at ICON Park.
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the AFL-CIO and told the unions' convention Tuesday in Philadelphia that the improving fortune of American companies lies in the strength of its workers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
CDC designates three destinations as 'high' COVID-19 travel risks
Russians destroy bridges to Severodonetsk as battle for Donbas enters 3rd month
Russians destroy bridges to Severodonetsk as battle for Donbas enters 3rd month
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement