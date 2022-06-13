Trending
June 13, 2022 / 4:28 PM

FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas

By Adam Schrader
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
SpaceX successfully launched and landed Starship SN15 at the company's Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, in May 2021 after failing to stick the landing on four previous attempts. File Photo by SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX will be required to make more than 75 changes to the orbital launch program at its Starbase launch site in Texas after determining there would be some environmental impacts to the surrounding area.

Elon Musk's SpaceX must obtain either an experimental permit or a vehicle operator license from the FAA for Starship and Super Heavy launch operations from the Boca Chica facility.

"One step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship," SpaceX tweeted Monday with a link to the FAA report.

The FAA decision Monday was made as part of a required environmental review as a part of that process and the agency noted that fulfilling the environmental changes necessary as described by the review would not guarantee that it would issue the permit.

SpaceX will be required to take such measures as mitigating water pollution, noise levels and adjusting lighting at the complex to minimize the impact on wildlife and at the nearby beach, the FAA said.

If the permit is granted, SpaceX will also be required to perform ongoing monitoring of local vegetation and wildlife by a qualified biologist and coordinate with state and federal agencies on the removal of launch debris from sensitive habitats.

The FAA noted that SpaceX made some changes to its proposal before the review was completed, including removing desalination and power plants and modifying its Raptor engine configurations that "would not constitute any discernable changes in environmental impacts."

The environmental impacts were not significant and would not require a full environmental impact assessment, the FAA noted.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a biological opinion as part of the process that concluded the launch plans are not likely to jeopardize any federally protected endangered species or their habitats.

Latest Headlines

Ohio governor signs bill to reduce gun training requirements for teachers
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Ohio governor signs bill to reduce gun training requirements for teachers
June 13 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that allows teachers and school staff to carry guns into classrooms without a permit while reducing the number of training hours from 728 to 24.
Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding
June 13 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park closed all entrances on Monday amid heavy flooding causing rockslides, mudslides on roadways, and power outages in multiple areas of the park.
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through hundreds of miles from Monday night into early Tuesday, and meteorologists are raising the alarm that the storms could merge into a powerful derecho.
Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
June 13 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to quickly boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts again next fall.
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
June 13 (UPI) -- Bitcoin plunged 17% to below $23,000 Monday, its lowest level since December 2020 amid a broader selloff that wiped out more than $200 billion from the cryptocurrency market.
Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California
June 13 (UPI) -- Imprisoned former attorney Michael Avenatti wants to change his plea to guilty and admit to stealing millions of dollars from clients, a new court filing in California shows.
Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court rules against migrant detainees seeking bond hearings
June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled against migrants being held in long-term detention in a pair of related decisions issued Monday, striking down their claims of a right to bond hearings.
Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump's inner circle says in Jan. 6 hearing he refused to accept election results
June 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's inner circle, including former Attorney General William Barr, said Monday that the former president refused to accept the 2020 election results and continually claimed fraud.
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County.
Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court lets stand Texas death sentence
June 13 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court let stand Monday the death sentences of a Texas inmate who argued he received ineffective assistance of counsel during his initial trial and sentencing.
