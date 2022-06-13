Trending
June 13, 2022 / 10:41 PM

Biden signs bill to plan National Museum of Asian American History and Culture

By Daniel Uria
President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill on Monday establishing a commission to study the creation of a National Museum of African American History and Culture. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed a law that may lead to the establishment of a National Museum of Asian American and Pacific Islander History and Culture.

Biden said the legislation, which will examine what steps must be taken to establish the museum and whether to make it part of the Smithsonian Institution was "long overdue" during the signing at the White House.

"It's about time for a national museum to capture the courage, the character and the imagination ... the dreams and the heart and the soul of the generations of our fellow Americans who came before you and all of you," he said.

The president added the process set out in the law would be similar to the one that established the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Museums of this magnitude and consequence are going to inspire and educate," he said. "More than anything else, it's going to help people see themselves in the story of America -- a story that makes us a better America and it's made us a better America."

Biden said the signing of the bill came at a "critical time" noting the killings of eight people, including six Asian women, at three Atlanta massage parlors last year and the 80th anniversary of 120,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II.

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Biden, recalling that her mother ensured that she and her sister "learned of the important, glorious history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in America because that, of course is part of this history of America."

She noted that American history also includes "some of our country's darkest moments," such as the Chinese Exclusion Act, internment of Japanese Americans, the murder of Vincent Chin, discrimination of South Asian Americans after 9/11 and "today's epidemic of hate" that is fueling violence against Asian communities.

"By equipping people with knowledge and historical context, then we can fight ignorance, dispel misinformation and work toward a future where all people can live without fear and a future where all people -- all people can help write the next chapter of American history," she said.

Latest Headlines

CDC designates three destinations as "high" COVID-19 travel risks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC designates three destinations as "high" COVID-19 travel risks
June 13 (UPI) -- Mexico, New Caledonia and United Arab Emirates were added to the CDC's "Level 3: High" COVID-19 travel risk category on Monday.
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police kill armed man at Texas children's summer camp
June 13 (UPI) -- An armed man who showed up at a children's summer camp in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was killed Monday after an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.
Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola team up on canned version of classic cocktail
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola team up on canned version of classic cocktail
June 13 (UPI) -- The makers of Coca Cola and Jack Daniel's whiskey on Monday announced they are pairing their products into a canned, ready-to-drink beverage called the Jack & Coke cocktail.
S&P 500 closes in bear market territory, reaching lowest level since 2021
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
S&P 500 closes in bear market territory, reaching lowest level since 2021
June 13 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 fell 3.88% on Monday as it fell 21% below its record high, closing in bear market territory.
Ohio governor signs bill to reduce gun training requirements for teachers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ohio governor signs bill to reduce gun training requirements for teachers
June 13 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that allows teachers and school staff to carry guns into classrooms without a permit while reducing the number of training hours from 728 to 24.
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
June 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX will be required to make more than 75 environmental changes to the orbital launch program at its Starbase launch site in Texas.
Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Yellowstone National Park shuts down all entrances amid heavy flooding
June 13 (UPI) -- Yellowstone National Park closed all entrances on Monday amid heavy flooding causing rockslides, mudslides on roadways, and power outages in multiple areas of the park.
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through hundreds of miles from Monday night into early Tuesday, and meteorologists are raising the alarm that the storms could merge into a powerful derecho.
Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas House speaker proposes $100M for mental health, school safety programs
June 13 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched redirecting more than $100 million in state funding to quickly boost mental health and school safety programs before school starts again next fall.
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Bitcoin plunges 17% in cryptocurrency selloff
June 13 (UPI) -- Bitcoin plunged 17% to below $23,000 Monday, its lowest level since December 2020 amid a broader selloff that wiped out more than $200 billion from the cryptocurrency market.
