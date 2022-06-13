Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2022 / 11:54 AM

Amber Heard doesn't blame jury for Johnny Depp defamation verdict against her

By Clyde Hughes
Amber Heard doesn't blame jury for Johnny Depp defamation verdict against her
Actress Amber Heard arrives at London's High Court, where she is giving evidence as a defense witness in the Johnny Depp libel trial against "The Sun" newspaper in July 22, 2020. She said in an interview Monday she did not blame the jury for losing a defamation lawsuit in the United States to Depp. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Actress Amber Heard spoke out in a rare appearance after a verdict against her in the federal civil defamation case won by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, saying she did not blame the jury for the verdict.

Earlier this month, a Virginia jury found both Heard and Depp at least partially liable of defamation, but overwhelmingly favored Depp in the awarding of damages. The jury awarded Depp a total of $15 million in damages -- $10 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive.

Advertisement

"I don't blame them. I actually understand," Heard told NBC's Today in a preview clip of an interview that will air on Tuesday. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor.

"I don't take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Advertisement

A statement to UPI released by Heard's public relations team defended her going public with the television interview.

"Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media," the statement said. "Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."

Heard's attorney said shortly after the verdict that the actress plans to appeal the jury's verdict that she defamed Depp in an earlier Washington Post op-ed.

RELATED Amber Heard says she has been 'harassed, humiliated' amid defamation trial

RELATED Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer

Read More

Washington Post adds editor's note to Amber Heard op-ed

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Second Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to overturn election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Watch live: Second Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to overturn election
June 13 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee will explore former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in its second public hearing beginning Monday morning.
Retired Marine John Allen resigns from Brookings Institute
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retired Marine John Allen resigns from Brookings Institute
June 13 (UPI) -- Brookings Institute President John Allen resigned on Sunday as a federal investigation continued against the retired Marine general who has been accused of lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of Qatar.
EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions announces bankruptcy plans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions announces bankruptcy plans
June 13 (UPI) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, an electric vehicle startup once worth as much as $1.4 billion after it went public last year, has announced plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California
June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County.
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
June 13 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting that erupted over the weekend at an Indiana nightclub, authorities said.
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FDA: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effective in children under 5
June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech three-dose COVID-19 vaccine appears effective in preventing illness in children under 5 years of age.
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Navy orders one-day 'safety pause' for aircraft after three California crashes
June 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Naval Air Forces on Sunday announced it would institute a one-day "safety pause" on Monday following three crashes in California this month.
Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Idaho police arrest 31 people tied to white nationalist group Patriot Front
June 12 (UPI) -- Idaho police officers have arrested 31 people believed to be tied to the white nationalist group Patriot Front for conspiracy to riot at a Pride event in the city of Coeur d'Alene.
Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years
AccuWeather forecasters say comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come in central and eastern United States.
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
June 12 (UPI) -- A group of 20 bipartisan senators on Sunday announced a deal to invest in gun control legislation and mental health services in efforts to curb mass shootings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
Taiwan reports second-most COVID-19 weekly cases, deaths behind U.S.
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
Rebranded McDonald's opens as 'Vkusno & Tochka' in Russia
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
20 bipartisan senators announce deal on gun legislation, mental health services
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement