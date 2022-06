Capitol Police said they found no "real guns" in the possession of a man they arrested outside the U.S. Capitol Friday morning. Photo courtesy of the Capitol Police

June 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested a Michigan man who was carrying a fake police badge, BB gun, body armor and high-capacity magazines Friday outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In a statement, the department identified the man as retired New York police officer Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, Mich. Advertisement

The release said Felipe showed Capitol Police officers a fake Interpol badge and falsely said he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

Capitol Police said the man gave them permission to search his Dodge Challenger, where they found the ballistic vests, BB gun and ammunition. They found no "real guns."

Felipe faces charges of unlawful possession of high capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Capitol Police said they were working to determine his reason for being near the U.S. Capitol with the items.

