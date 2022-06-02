Trending
U.S. News
June 2, 2022 / 4:45 PM

Watch live: Biden to speak on mass shootings

By Danielle Haynes

June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to give remarks on recent mass shootings and call on Congress to pass new gun restriction laws Thursday from the White House.

He's expected to begin speaking at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the White House announced.

The remarks come two days after Joe Biden vowed to meet with members of Congress on gun legislation.

Hours after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers May 24, Biden called on Congress to pass new gun control legislation.

He said the U.S. government should take a stand against the gun lobby and gun manufacturers, whom he blamed for marketing assault weapons.

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Uvalde to meet with the families of the victims and visit memorials. They also went to Buffalo, N.Y., in the wake of a shooting at a supermarket there that killed 10.

The president's also expected to address a shooting Wednesday at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital that killed four victims.

