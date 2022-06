Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives in Manhattan Federal Court for a third criminal case against him in New York City on January 27, 2022. Avenatti was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 4 years in prison on two counts related to taking nearly $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Imprisoned attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing nearly $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels. At sentencing, federal Judge Jesse M. Furman said Avenatti's actions were "craven and egregious." He was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Advertisement

Avenatti is already serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for an attempt to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

He also faces trial next month in California for allegedly embezzling $10 million from at least five clients. There was a mistrial in the first attempt to try him on those charges last August.

Avenatti appeared for sentencing in the Daniels case shackled at the ankles wearing a beige prison uniform as he spoke to the judge.

"I have destroyed my career, my relationships and my reputation and have done collateral damage to my family and my life," Avenatti said as he repeatedly choked up.

Avenatti became famous while representing Daniels, an adult film actress, as she went public with claims that she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an affair she had with former President Donald Trump.

Daniel's landed an $800,000 book deal. The money Avenatti was convicted of stealing was from that book deal.

During his trial for taking the money intended for Daniels, Avenatti represented himself.