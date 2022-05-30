Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2022 / 8:44 PM

7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel

By Sheri Walsh
7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel
Delta Airlines and other carriers canceled more than 7,000 flights over Memorial Day weekend due to bad weather, air traffic control issues and pilot staffing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Travelers were left stranded Memorial Day weekend after airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights worldwide over a four-day span.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, 1,580 more flights were canceled Monday. That followed 1,640 cancellations on Sunday, 1,500 on Saturday and 2,300 on Friday.

Advertisement

Delta Air lines canceled the most flights with 500 domestic and international flights grounded throughout the holiday weekend. The Atlanta-based airline blamed bad weather in the southeastern and northeastern United States, along with "air traffic control actions."

The airline promised to issue travel waivers to those affected.

RELATED North American air passenger satisfaction plunges more than 20 points

American Airlines, meanwhile, canceled 117 flights on Monday, accounting for 3% of its operations.

AAA estimated 3 million Americans would travel by air over the holiday weekend and that number is expected to increase in June.

As COVID-19 travel restrictions ease, airlines are bracing for bigger crowds this summer. The number of travelers could surpass 2019 pre-pandemic levels as airlines struggle to keep enough employees on board.

RELATED Travelers to hit the road, air in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend

Alaska Airlines has reduced its schedule by about 2% through June to match "pilot capacity," while JetBlue is cutting 8% to 10% of its summer schedule.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Delta announced on its website it would cut 100 daily departures from July 1 to Aug. 7 in parts of the United States and Latin America.

"More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation -- weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups -- are resulting in an operation that isn't consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years," Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a post.

RELATED Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding

"Based on our projections, summer travel isn't just heating up, it will be on fire," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. "People are overdue for a vacation, and they are looking to catch-up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months."

Latest Headlines

No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No bail for Chicago suspect charged with setting homeless man on fire
May 30 (UPI) -- A judge ordered suspect Joseph Guardia to be held without bail Monday after he was charged with attempted first degree murder for allegedly setting a homeless man on fire in downtown Chicago.
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$2 million tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
May 30 (UPI) -- A golden tabernacle valued at about $2 million was stolen from a church in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend, church officials said.
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DeLorean reveals electric throwback in gull-winged Alpha5
May 30 (UPI) -- DeLorean Motor Company released its first photos Monday of the new electric gull-winged Alpha 5 with a nod to the 1980s DeLorean time machine in "Back to the Future."
National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
National Rifle Association board re-elects longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre
May 30 (UPI) -- Longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre was re-elected to his post by the gun group's board of directors on Monday in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. gas prices hit record $4.62 per gallon on Memorial Day
May 30 (UPI) -- The national average price of gasoline in the United States rose to $4.62 per gallon on Monday with many Americans expected to embark on long road trips for the Memorial Day holiday.
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to meet with Fed chief Jerome Powell to examine rising inflation
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House on Tuesday to weigh possible measures to control rising inflation in the United States.
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
May 30 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in California over the weekend and charged with drunken driving, according to jail records.
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden honors fallen troops on Memorial Day, urges help for soldiers exposed to 'burn pits'
May 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remembered his son Beau and called for legislation to help military personnel exposed to toxic burn pits during his Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police arrest Florida 5th grader for threatening to carry out mass shooting
May 30 (UPI) -- Florida authorities say they have arrested and charged a fifth-grader for sending a text message that threatened a mass shooting at his school.
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
May 30 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and almost two dozen others were injured after a major car crash in Nebraska during the Americruise event in Lincoln on Sunday, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested for DUI in California
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Man disguised as old woman smears cake across front of Mona Lisa
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces moves toward Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement