May 27, 2022 / 8:48 AM

Travelers to hit the road, air in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend

By Clyde Hughes
Travelers to hit the road, air in large numbers for Memorial Day weekend
A Delta Air Lines passenger plane lifts off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where some travelers might face delays and cancellations over Memorial Day weekend. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Despite record-high gasoline prices, experts expect busy travel over Memorial Day weekend as people appear eager to get out after having COVID-19 disruptions for more than two years.

The AAA predicts that 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend starting Friday, a bump of 8.3% over 2021. That would bring travel above pre-pandemic levels and rivaling 2017.

Air travel is expected to rebound as well, up 25% over last year, the second-largest increase since 2010.

"Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what's to come for summer travel," Paula Twidale, senior vice president at AAA Travel, said in a statement.

RELATED National Road Trip Day marks the start of summer travel season

"Based on our projections, summer travel isn't just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation, and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months."

Getting to a destination won't be a bargain, though.

On Friday, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the United States was $4.599 per gallon, a fraction of a cent off the record-high of $4.60 set the day before. Last year at this time, the regular gasoline price was $3.041 per gallon, and it was $4.134 just last month.

Not everyone will be on the roads, however. Millions of people plan to fly to visit relatives or just go on a mini-vacation.

Jack Varela, a spokesman for the Miami International Airport, said it is expecting more than 600,000 passengers to move in and out of the airport from Friday through Monday.

"Our growth has been unprecedented," Varela told WFOR-TV. "We're expecting 150,000 passengers a day. The parking garages, for example, are filling up very fast."

RELATED Average U.S. gas price hits $4.60, continuing string of new daily records

Some passengers could face delays and cancellations over the holiday weekend, though.

At the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta Air Lines announced cuts in its flight schedules because of "operational challenges" resulting from COVID-19 cases and shortage of pilots.

Delta warned that could cause headaches for some since many of their flights already are fully booked for the long weekend.

"More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation -- weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups -- are resulting in an operation that isn't consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years," Delta chief customer experience officer Allison Ausband said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

CDC confirms 9 monkeypox cases in 7 states

U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the U.S. Naval Academy's 2022 graduation class and commissioning ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. EDT.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
May 27 (UPI) -- Many of the security "hardening" elements for Texas schools enacted in 2019 have fallen short. Schools didn't receive enough money for physical improvements. Few school employees signed up to carry guns.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
May 27 (UPI) -- A Texas congressman is calling for an investigation into police response to the Uvalde school mass shooting, and experts have started to question the tactics used by first responders to subdue the gunman.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
May 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it will not bring charges against two former FBI special agents who failed to properly investigate allegations that former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused athletes.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
May 27 (UPI) -- Officials in Pennsylvania said at least four people died and two others were injured in a house explosion in Pottstown.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention on Thursday night released a list naming hundreds of ministers and church employees who have been accused of sexual abuse over the last 20 years.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Amber Heard on Thursday testified that she has been "harassed" and "humiliated" since her ex-husband Johnny Depp's lawyers called her allegations of abuse against the actor a "hoax."
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors announced Thursday the forfeiture of a Maryland property they accuse former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh of having purchased with millions of dollars acquired through corruption.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 47-47 on Thursday, failing to pass a bill to create domestic terrorism offices within federal law enforcement agencies.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Students at Oxford High School in Michigan, the site of a mass shooting that left four dead in November, staged a walkout Thursday following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21.
