Josh Duggar starred with other family members in the hit TLC series "19 Kids and Counting" and was once executive director of the Family Research Council. Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

May 25 (UPI) -- Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces as many as 20 years in prison at his sentencing on Wednesday for his conviction on two criminal counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. A Fayetteville, Ark., federal jury found him guilty last December after prosecutors presented evidence that Duggar set up an elaborate system to view child pornography in an effort not to get caught. Advertisement

Federal agents seized his personal and business computers in 2019 while following up on a tip.

Duggar, who starred with other family members in the hit TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, was known for his conservative views and at one time served as executive director of the Family Research Council.

Duggar faces between five and 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

A federal technology specialist testified at trial that Duggar had images on his computer of children, some under the age of 10, being sexually abused.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks rejected a motion on Tuesday by Duggar's legal team for an acquittal or a new trial, arguing that there was not enough evidence to prove that he'd actually viewed the pornographic images.

Duggar's reality show was canceled in 2015 after a police report revealed that he'd molested younger girls. He admitted then to having a pornography addiction.