Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2022 / 2:46 AM

Glencore agrees to pay $1.1B to settle bribery, price-fixing charges

By Darryl Coote
Glencore agrees to pay $1.1B to settle bribery, price-fixing charges
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday announced Swiss-based commodities and mining giant Glencore has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to resolve bribery and price-fixing charges brought against it. File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Commodity and mining firm Glencore International has pleaded guilty to running a multinational bribery scheme and manipulating fuel oil prices in the United States and will pay some $1.1 billion in penalties, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The United States' top prosecutor announced the guilty pleas on Tuesday during a press conference as he unveiled the charges brought against the Swiss-based company.

Advertisement

Garland said Glencore has agreed to pay $700 million for running a decade-long scheme where it bribed officials in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Brazil, Venezuela and Democratic Republic of Congo to secure business advantages.

It has also agreed to pay $485 million for an eight-year scheme by its U.S. commodities trading arm that sought to manipulate fuel oil prices at two of the United States' busiest commercial shipping ports. Garland said it was the largest criminal enforcement action brought by his department in a case concerning a commodity price manipulation conspiracy in oil markets.

Advertisement
RELATED Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says

"The rule of law requires that there not be one rule for the powerful and another for the powerless; one rule for the rich and another for the poor," Garland said.

The Justice Department said it has also secured guilty pleas from two former senior traders, one who was involved in the bribery case and is to be sentenced on Oct. 3 and the other who was involved in the conspiracy to manipulate fuel prices and is to be sentenced June 24.

The charges were a result of a coordinated investigation between criminal and civil authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil.

RELATED Biden administration updating police use-of-force guidelines on George Floyd anniversary

Britain on Tuesday also charged Glencore with seven counts of bribery, which the Swiss-based company said it intends to plead guilty to.

"Glencore today is not the company it was when the unacceptable practices behind this misconduct occurred," Kalidas Madhavpeddi, chairman of the company, said in a statement. "The board and the management team are committed to operating a company that creates value for all stakeholders by operating transparently under a well-defined set of values, with openness and integrity at the forefront."

The Justice Department accused Glencore of conspiring to bribe officials in the seven South American and African nations from 2007 to 2018.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. charges Queens author with spying on dissidents for China

The charges state that the company paid more than $100 million to third-parties with the intent that a large portion of those funds would be funneled to government officials.

Nearly $80 million of that money went to companies that Glencore used to secure it business advantages through bribes in West Africa.

"Glencore concealed the bribe payments by entering into sham consulting agreements, paying inflated invoices and using intermediary companies to make corrupt payments to foreign officials," the Justice Department explained in a release.

The Justice Department also accused Glencore's U.S. subsidiary of manipulating oil prices at the Port of Los Angles, the busiest U.S. shipping port by container volume, and the Port of Houston, the busiest U.S. port by foreign waterborne tonnage, from about January 2011 to August 2019.

Prosecutors said the company artificially affected the price of oil set by two benchmark price assessments published by S&P Global Platts in order to increase its profits while reducing its costs.

The company was accused of submitting offers to buy fuel with the purpose of pushing down the price assessment, officials said.

"The bids and offers were not submitted to Platts for any legitimate economic reason by Glencore Ltd. employees, but rather for the purpose of artificially affecting the relevant Platts price assessment so that the benchmark price, and hence the price of fuel oil that Glencore Ltd. bought from, and sold to, another party, did not reflect legitimate forces of supply and demand," the Justice Department said.

Advertisement

As part of the agreement, Glencore will retain an independent compliance monitor for three years.

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Hamas official, facilitator network
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hamas official, facilitator network
May 24 (UPI) -- The United States blacklisted a Hamas finance official and an expansive network of facilitators and companies across the Middle East and North Africa that generate funds for the Palestinian militant organization.
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
May 24 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a South Texas elementary school left 19 students and at least two adults dead after a gunman opened fire Tuesday, local officials said.
Biden to lawmakers: 'It's time to act' on gun control after Texas school shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to lawmakers: 'It's time to act' on gun control after Texas school shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said "we have to act" to enact "common-sense" gun control legislation after a shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 18 students and at least one adult on Tuesday.
Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations
May 24 (UPI) -- Former Detroit police Chief James Craig on Tuesday called on Michigan's attorney general to investigate after the state's election bureau found his gubernatorial campaign submitted false petition signatures.
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service's forecasters on Tuesday predicted an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, expecting 14 to 21 named storms.
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
May 24 (UPI) -- Dorothy's long-lost "Wizard of Oz" dress, worth up to $1.2 million, will not be auctioned Tuesday after a judge blocked the sale over a lawsuit filed by a woman claiming the dress belonged to her relative.
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
May 24 (UPI) -- A group of more than 80 senators led by Sens. Thom Tills, R-N.C., and Jean Shaheen, D-N.H., on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to expedite the process of allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO.
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
May 24 (UPI) -- Southern Baptist Convention leaders announced plans Tuesday to release a secret list of hundreds of ministers and church personnel accused of sexual abuse, after a report found church leaders suppressed abuse claims.
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
May 24 (UPI) -- The congressional Naming Commission submitted its list Tuesday of suggested name changes for nine U.S. Army facilities named for Confederate leaders.
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
May 24 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.35% Tuesday as shares of Snap fell 43.08%, dragging down other major tech stocks on negative quarterly forecasts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
Russia withdraws bid to host Expo 2030 amid war in Ukraine
Russia withdraws bid to host Expo 2030 amid war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement