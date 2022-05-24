Trending
May 24, 2022 / 10:46 AM

Walmart expanding drone delivery network to 34 sites by end of year

By Rich Klein
1/2
A drone developed for Walmart is prepared to launch. The company announced Tuesday the expansion of its drone service across 34 sites in six states by the end of 2022. Photo courtesy of Walmart

May 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday announced the expansion of its DroneUP delivery network to 34 sites by the end of the year.

The service is expected to reach 4 million U.S. households in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia, the company said in a statement.

"This provides us the ability to deliver over 1 million packages by drone in a year," Walmart said in a blog post, adding that the drones will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and enable customers to order from tens of thousands of eligible items.

The Walmart stores that participate in the service will house a DroneUp delivery hub that includes "a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines, that safely manage flight operations for deliveries," according to David Guggina, the company's senior vice president of innovation and automation.

Once a customer places an order, the item is fulfilled from the store, packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.

The company launched its drone service in November near its corporate headquarters in Arkansas.

In 2020, Walmart announced a partnership with three companies, including DroneUp, to develop drones that are "convenient, safe and fast."

Walmart is one of multiple companies that have implemented drone deliveries. Samsung Electronics in 2021 launched its drone service in Ireland. And, in 2020, Amazon received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to start commercial drone deliveries. But Amazon has had difficulty getting its drone service off the ground.

According to Business Insider, the company has experienced at least eight drone crashes during testing in 2021 and 2022 and has attempted to stop federal investigators from investigating them.

Regulations of commercial drone flights by the FAA began in the summer of 2016.

