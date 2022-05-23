Trending
Report: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when struck by truck

By Darryl Coote
Report: NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when struck by truck
A report from the medical examiner's office on Monday said Dwayne Haskins had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and drugs in his system when he died as a result of being hit by a truck while attempting to cross a South Florida highway, according to a report released Monday by the medical examiner.

The Broward Medical Examiner's Office's report, which was obtained by the Miami Herald and The Washington Post, shows the 24-year-old tested positive for ketamine and norketamine at the time of his death. Two blood samples also taken from Haskins tested positive for alcohol, one at .20 and another at .24, well above Florida's legal alcohol content limit of .08.

Haskins was in South Florida to train with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates when early April 9 he was struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross westbound I-595 in Palm Beach. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol had said Haskins had attempted to cross the highway on foot "for unknown reasons" when the collision occurred.

His wife, Kalabrya Haskins, had told 911 dispatch that he had exited their vehicle, which had run out of fuel, to find gas.

The report released Monday said prior to the incident Haskin had "drank heavily" during a night that included dinner and partying at a club with a friend and a cousin.

The medical examiner's office ruled Haskins' death accidental.

"On behalf of Dwayne's wife, his family and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work," a statement released by an attorney on behalf of Kalabrya Haskins said.

Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, going 15th overall to the Washington Commanders. He then signed with the Steelers last year.

