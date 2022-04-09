Advertisement
April 9, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24

By Adam Schrader
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) after an NFL game at FedEx Field in October 2019. Haskins died Saturday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning while in Florida to train with other members of the team.

His death was announced by the Steelers and the Washington Commanders, for whom he was a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, though neither team revealed his cause of death. He spent two seasons with the Commanders before joining the Steelers.

Haskins' agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN that the athlete died when he was hit by a car, though further details were not immediately available.

Before his death, Haskins had posted photos to his Instagram story from Boca Raton while training with Pat Freiermuth, Najee Harris and Mitch Trubisky.

RELATED Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder called Haskins a "young man with tremendous potential" in a statement.

RELATED Utah woman dies after falling in Grand Canyon during camping trip

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words," said Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

"I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Before he was drafted into the NFL, Haskins built a name for himself in the Washington, D.C., area while playing for Bullis High School in Potomac, Md. He was recruited to play for Ohio State University and served as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for the 2018-19 season, setting numerous Big Ten records, and was named finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

RELATED Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73

Ryan Day, the head coach of the Ohio State football team, said in a statement that Haskins' death was "beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process."

"For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile," Day said. "The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken."

Notable Deaths of 2022

