Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2022 / 8:07 PM

Massachusetts to pay $56M in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at veterans' home

By Daniel Uria
Massachusetts to pay $56M in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at veterans' home
Massachusetts reached a $56 million settlement with the families of 84 veterans who died in a COVID-19 outbreak at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home in 2020. Photo by Simtropolitan/Wikimedia Commons

May 12 (UPI) -- Massachusetts on Thursday agreed to pay $56 million in a settlement with the families of dozens of veterans who died amid a widespread COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in 2020.

Gov. Charlie Baker called the outbreak at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home a "terrible tragedy" in a statement announcing the settlement. The outbreak saw more than 160 veterans contract COVID-19 between March 1 and June 23, 2020, with at least 84 dying from the virus.

Advertisement

"While we know nothing can bring back those who were lost, we hope that this settlement brings a sense of closure to the loved ones of the veterans," Baker said.

Under the settlement, families of the 84 veterans who contracted COVID-19 and died before June 23, 2020, will be paid at least $400,000, with an average payment of $510,000, according to lawyers Michael Aleo and Tom Lesser.

RELATED Relatives of Surfside condo collapse victims reach $997 million settlement

They added that another group of veterans who were infected but survived past June 23, 2020, will be paid at least $10,000, receiving an average award of $20,000.

The agreement is subject to approval by the federal district court for Massachusetts.

Donald K. Stern, a former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, will administer the claims fund and make awards based on a review of each claimant's circumstances.

Advertisement
RELATED Clearview AI agrees to stop selling facial recognition database to private entities

Linda McKee, whose father, James Miller, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, died in the outbreak, said she was glad to see Massachusetts "finally accept some responsibility for what happened."

"The memories of how my father was treated at the Soldiers' Home will never be erased from my mind," McKee said in a statement. "It would have been more humane if he had died on Omaha Beach in Normandy than how he died at the Soldiers' Home."

A June 2020 report found that leaders at the facility made "substantial errors" in responding to the outbreak including moving all veterans, including some who tested positive for the coronavirus, from one of two locked dementia units into another locked dementia unit where they were crowded with veterans already living there, some of whom had also been infected.

RELATED Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools

Baker at the time called the findings of the independent investigation ordered by the state "nothing short of gut-wrenching."

Latest Headlines

Heat dome to bring return of triple-digit temps to Southwest
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Heat dome to bring return of triple-digit temps to Southwest
AccuWeather forecasters say the Southwest is about to embark on a temperature roller-coaster ride as temperatures soar 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for many locations in the coming days.
Sen. Rand Paul blocks vote on Ukraine aid
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Sen. Rand Paul blocks vote on Ukraine aid
May 12 (UPI) -- Some $40 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine has been delayed after Sen. Rand Paul held up a vote on the legislation Thursday over objections to language in the bill.
Biden meets with manufacturers, retailers to address infant formula shortage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden meets with manufacturers, retailers to address infant formula shortage
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with executives from Target, Walmart, Reckitt and Gerber to discuss efforts to address a nationwide shortage of infant formula.
Three foxes in Michigan confirmed to have avian flu
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three foxes in Michigan confirmed to have avian flu
May 12 (UPI) -- Three red fox kits found in April, died from the highly-contagious avian flu, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed.
Judge orders hearing for so-called Texas Seven death row prisoner
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge orders hearing for so-called Texas Seven death row prisoner
May 12 (UPI) -- A Texas judge has ordered a new hearing for one of the so-called Texas Seven still on death row after a lower court determined the convicted murderer's trial judge made anti-Semitic comments.
Dow drops 103 points in sixth consecutive negative session
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow drops 103 points in sixth consecutive negative session
May 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103 points Thursday in a volatile day of trading that saw early gains turn negative by closing.
Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia
May 12 (UPI) -- Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate a Liberty County, Ga., traffic stop and search of a Delaware State University bus carrying the school's Lacrosse team.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
May 12 (UPI) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol issued five subpoenas Thursday, including one to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second stint as Fed chairman
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second stint as Fed chairman
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of confirming Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve chairman.
Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona
May 12 (UPI) -- Two pilots -- cousins Luke Aikens and Andy Farrington -- have lost their licenses for "careless" and "reckless" actions during a Red Bull plane swap stunt April 24 in Arizona.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine; U.N. official cites likely war crimes
Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine; U.N. official cites likely war crimes
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona
Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona
Russia threatens retaliation against Finland for desire to join NATO
Russia threatens retaliation against Finland for desire to join NATO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement