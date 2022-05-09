2022 Pulitzer Prize winners announced; Post cited for Jan. 6 coverage

May 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes recognizing excellence in journalism, books, drama and music. The Washington Post won the Pulitzer for public service for coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol while a group of Getty photographers won the prize for breaking news photography for capturing the events of the day. Advertisement

An opinion team at the Houston Chronicle won the prize for editorial writing for its series "The Big Lie" which focused on the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, The New York Times won the national and international reporting prizes, while contributing critic at large Salamishah Tillet won the criticism prize.

The Miami Herald won the award for breaking news reporting for its coverage of the Surfside condo collapse, while a team at the Tampa Bay Times won a prize for investigative reporting for covering hazards at a battery factory.

Melinda Henneberger, a columnist for The Kansas City Star, won the prize for commentary for covering allegations against a retired police detective.

A team from Insider won the illustrated reporting Pulitzer for a comic titled "How I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp."

"This is a historic win for our newsroom and company," Insider global editor in chief Nicholas Carson said in a memo to staffers, according to CNN.

In the books, drama and music category, novelist Joshua Cohen won the prize for fiction for The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, while the prize for drama went to James Ijames' Fat Ham, a comedy based on Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The prize for general nonfiction went to Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliot, while Diane Suess won the Pulitzer in poetry for frank: sonnets.

Raven Chacon's Voiceless Mass won the prize for music.