Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2022 / 8:23 PM

2022 Pulitzer Prize winners announced; Post cited for Jan. 6 coverage

By Daniel Uria
2022 Pulitzer Prize winners announced; Post cited for Jan. 6 coverage

May 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes recognizing excellence in journalism, books, drama and music.

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer for public service for coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol while a group of Getty photographers won the prize for breaking news photography for capturing the events of the day.

Advertisement

An opinion team at the Houston Chronicle won the prize for editorial writing for its series "The Big Lie" which focused on the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, The New York Times won the national and international reporting prizes, while contributing critic at large Salamishah Tillet won the criticism prize.

RELATED 'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards

The Miami Herald won the award for breaking news reporting for its coverage of the Surfside condo collapse, while a team at the Tampa Bay Times won a prize for investigative reporting for covering hazards at a battery factory.

Melinda Henneberger, a columnist for The Kansas City Star, won the prize for commentary for covering allegations against a retired police detective.

A team from Insider won the illustrated reporting Pulitzer for a comic titled "How I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp."

Advertisement
RELATED Dolly Parton, Eminem among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

"This is a historic win for our newsroom and company," Insider global editor in chief Nicholas Carson said in a memo to staffers, according to CNN.

In the books, drama and music category, novelist Joshua Cohen won the prize for fiction for The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, while the prize for drama went to James Ijames' Fat Ham, a comedy based on Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The prize for general nonfiction went to Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliot, while Diane Suess won the Pulitzer in poetry for frank: sonnets.

RELATED Taylor Swift to appear at Tribeca Festival for her short film, 'All Too Well'

Raven Chacon's Voiceless Mass won the prize for music.

Latest Headlines

CDC designates British Virgin Islands as "high" COVID-19 risk
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
CDC designates British Virgin Islands as "high" COVID-19 risk
May 9 (UPI) -- The CDC on Monday designated the British Virgin Islands as a "Level 3: COVID-19 High" risk for travelers, its highest designation based on new cases.
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White, escaped inmate in custody after chase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White, escaped inmate in custody after chase
May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities said Monday they have filed new charges against former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, now believed to be on the run with an escaped capital murder suspect.
Predominantly Black Lincoln College to close after 157 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Predominantly Black Lincoln College to close after 157 years
May 9 (UPI) -- Lincoln College, a 157-year-old, predominantly Black college in central Illinois, announced Monday it will permanently close at the end of the week due to financial difficulties.
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
May 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee couple and man from Florida were identified Monday as the three Americans found dead in their rooms last week at a luxury Bahamas resort.
Clearview AI agrees to stop selling facial recognition database to private entities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Clearview AI agrees to stop selling facial recognition database to private entities
May 9 (UPI) -- Clearview AI on Monday agreed to no longer sell its facial recognition database to private entities in the United States as part of a legal settlement with the ACLU in Illinois.
President Joe Biden signs Ukrainian 'lend-lease' aid package
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs Ukrainian 'lend-lease' aid package
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed new a new "lend-lease" military and economic aid package for Ukraine after the measure was passed overwhelmingly by Congress last month.
Microsoft beefs up cybersecurity after surge in threats
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Microsoft beefs up cybersecurity after surge in threats
May 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Monday that it will beef up security following a surge in cybercrime over the last year.
Roscosmos boss calls to hold Elon Musk 'accountable' for supporting Ukraine 'fascists'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Roscosmos boss calls to hold Elon Musk 'accountable' for supporting Ukraine 'fascists'
May 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has responded after Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos, sent a message to Russian media accusing him of supporting "fascist forces" in Ukraine.
Justice Department investigates mental health startup Cerebral for misleading ads
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department investigates mental health startup Cerebral for misleading ads
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice launched an investigation into Cerebral, a mental health startup facing scrutiny for its advertising and prescribing practices for controlled substances.
U.S. suspends tariffs on Ukrainian steel imports
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. suspends tariffs on Ukrainian steel imports
May 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Monday it is temporarily suspending 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year in a bid to boost the besieged nation's economic strength.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White, escaped inmate in custody after chase
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White, escaped inmate in custody after chase
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week
Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement