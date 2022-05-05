Trending
May 5, 2022 / 6:21 PM

Amber Heard testifies she and Johnny Depp fought over acting jobs

By Simon Druker
American actress Amber Heard took the stand for the second day on Thursday, in the trial of the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Amber Heard took the stand for the second day on Thursday, continuing her testimony in the defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Heard testified in the Virginia court room that Depp would pressure her to give up her acting career after the two were married in 2015. She said the two would repeatedly fight over the subject.

"It was hard for me to work, justify working. Every audition, every meeting, every script I got was a negotiation or a fight. I had to justify it as if I was to say, 'Hey, let's have an open relationship,'" Heart testified, according to People.

"I thought that would be minimized if I could make him feel more secure."

Heard also gave her version of events of a 2015 encounter the couple had in Australia where Depp had part of his finger sliced off. The couple was living in a rental house at the time, while Depp, 58, was filming one of the installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Heard, 36, testified in detail that Depp attacked her in a rage after drinking alcohol and using cocaine, ripping off her nightgown, throwing bottles and penetrating her with a glass bottle.

"At some point I shove him hard, to get him off me, and he shoved me back," Heard told the court. "And he said, 'do you want to go, little girl?'"

She said she woke up the next day to find the walls of the house covered in messages written in blood and then in paint. It was then she realized Depp had injured his finger.

"You could see where it looked like he ran out of blood because the markings became clearly letters ... like I could see where he had clearly run out of blood or wasn't bleeding enough and went and got paint," she said. "You could see both."

Earlier in the trial, Depp testified the injury happened after Heard threw a broken vodka bottle at him.

In response to earlier claims by Depp that she had attacked him, Heard said the only time she hit the actor was during a fight when she was defending her younger sister in the couple's Los Angeles penthouse.

"I immediately, like, confronted him about it," Heard said. "I was ... I didn't care in that moment if he did kill me."

On Tuesday, Judge Penny Azcarate denied Heard's request to throw out the $50 million defamation lawsuit.

Depp initially filed the suit against her over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described being a victim of sexual violence and domestic abuse.

Depp denied the claims and instead said he was abused by Heard.

